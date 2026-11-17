Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market

The Business Research Company's Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The liquefied carbon dioxide market has gained considerable traction recently, driven by a variety of industrial and consumer needs. As demand for CO2 in various sectors rises, the market is set to experience significant expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, the factors fueling growth, regional trends, and what the future holds for this important segment.

Steady Expansion in Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market Size

The liquefied carbon dioxide market has shown robust growth over recent years. Projections indicate that the market will increase from $4.37 billion in 2025 to $4.75 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This historical growth has been largely supported by rising demand for carbonation in beverages, broader use of CO2 in preserving food, expanding applications in chemical processing, and increased consumption in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Additionally, industries such as metal fabrication and welding have contributed to the market's upward trajectory. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its rise, reaching $6.55 billion by 2030, with a slightly moderated CAGR of 8.3%. Growth drivers during this period will include the expansion of carbon capture initiatives, a growing need for low-carbon CO2 sources, and enhanced oil recovery applications. Increased usage of liquid CO2 for industrial cooling and substantial investments in CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure will also play key roles. Emerging trends expected to influence the market include advancements in carbon capture and utilization technologies, expansion of storage facilities for liquid CO2, development of highly efficient CO2 purification methods, wider adoption of cryogenic CO2 transport, and improvements in CO2 recovery and reclamation techniques.

Download a free sample of the liquefied carbon dioxide market report:



Understanding Liquefied Carbon Dioxide and Its Industrial Role

Liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) refers to carbon dioxide that has undergone purification, compression, and cooling to transform it into a liquid state. This process allows for easier and more efficient storage, handling, and transportation. LCO2 is a colorless, odorless, and non-flammable substance that remains liquid under specific pressure or temperature conditions. Its unique properties make it an essential resource in various industrial processes requiring controlled cooling, inert atmospheres, pressurization, and reliable gas supply.

Functional Beverages as a Key Growth Driver for Liquefied Carbon Dioxide

One of the main factors propelling the liquefied carbon dioxide market is the rising popularity of functional convenience beverages. These ready-to-drink products, which include energy drinks, sports drinks, enhanced waters, and nootropic beverages, are designed to offer added health benefits such as boosting energy, hydration, stress relief, digestion support, and cognitive enhancement. Consumers increasingly seek these health-focused beverages for their convenience and wellness properties. Carbonation, supplied by liquefied CO2, plays a vital role in these drinks by improving taste and enhancing consumer appeal. For example, in August 2026, Monster Beverage Corporation reported a 21.6% increase in net sales for its Monster Energy Drinks segment, rising to $2.36 billion in the second quarter compared to $1.94 billion the previous year. This surge in demand for functional drinks directly supports the growing need for liquefied carbon dioxide in production.

View the full liquefied carbon dioxide market report:



Additional Market Drivers Supporting Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Demand

Beyond the beverage industry, the liquefied carbon dioxide market benefits from broader industrial growth. Expanding carbon capture projects and increasing interest in low-carbon CO2 sources reflect global efforts toward sustainability. Enhanced oil recovery techniques that rely on CO2 injection are becoming more widespread, while industrial cooling applications continue to drive demand for liquid CO2. Furthermore, ongoing investments into infrastructure for CO2 transportation and storage are critical to facilitating market expansion and meeting rising consumption needs.

Regional Dynamics in the Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global liquefied carbon dioxide market, reflecting its established industrial base and advanced infrastructure. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to outpace other regions in terms of growth during the forecast period. The market analysis spans several key geographies, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market movements and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Liquefied Carbon Dioxide Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3%, reaching a value of $6.55 billion by 2030. News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.