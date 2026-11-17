Proton launches AI-powered Maps

Maps is part of Proton's AI platform for distributors

Reps use AI to decide which accounts to visit, turn their list into an optimized route and get driving directions sent to Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze

- Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of ProtonCAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Proton, the AI platform built for distributors, has launched Maps to help outside sales reps turn account priorities into planned customer visits. With Pronto, Proton's AI teammate, reps can choose which accounts and leads to visit and build a route around their available time. Reps can plan on their phone or laptop, then open the saved route in the Proton mobile app, then send it to Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze.Reps customize their experience to the demands of any given day. Pronto can, for instance, surface customers in an area with no touch points for two months, or focus efforts on accounts where the sales are down in a category. Using data from connected systems, Pronto helps reps narrow their lists, confirm stops and generate a route, then push their routes into a Google or Microsoft calendar. Maps optimize visit order given a time constraint, or a rep can choose the sequence themselves."Reps have to pull and organize information from multiple systems just to figure out which customers to visit and how to fit them in a day," said Benj Cohen, founder and CEO of Proton. "With Maps and Pronto, they can choose those accounts and build a route on a single platform, with a map ready to go on their phone."With Maps, reps can:* Find customer accounts near their location or next stop* Ask Pronto to build and save a route around their working hours and driving limits* Get a hands-free account debrief between stops with a Pronto summary* Open directions in Apple Maps, Google Maps or WazeMaps is part of Proton's one AI platform for distributors, working together with its CRM, product information management, order automation tools and other modules. Reps can access Maps in the Proton mobile app and create routes with Pronto on web or mobile.About ProtonProton is the AI platform built exclusively for distributors. Proton unifies the systems distributors already run - ERP, CRM, PIM, Order Quote and Entry Automation, and ecommerce - into one intelligent data layer and puts AI to work across pricing, sales, inventory and product management, so distributors grow revenue and reduce operating expenses. Acting as the central brain of a distribution business, Proton works alongside existing systems rather than replacing them. Founded by Benj Cohen and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Proton is backed by investors including Felicis Ventures, which led its $20M Series A. Learn more at proton.

Bryan Nakata

Proton

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Proton launches AI-powered Maps inside platform to help distributors optimize routes for customer visits News Provided By Proton November 17, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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