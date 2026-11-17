Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718 in 18K yellow gold with black dial and original bracelet. (CA$36,300)

Rolex Day-Date“President” Ref. 18238, personally owned by 1993 Stanley Cup-winning coach Jacques Demers. (CA$27,830)

Ulysse Nardin Freak X Ref. 2305-270 in 18K rose gold with innovative rotating movement display. (CA$26,620)

Online-only November 12 sale featured 95 collectible wristwatches and pocket watches, attracting strong bidding for rare references and exceptional provenance.

- Tom HareNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An 18K yellow gold Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718 realized $36,300 to lead Miller & Miller Auctions' November 12 Luxury & Important Watches sale; a Rolex Day-Date“President” personally owned by legendary Montreal Canadiens coach Jacques Demers achieved $27,830; and an Ulysse Nardin Freak X in 18K rose gold brought $26,620.All prices in this report are in Canadian dollars and include buyer's premium.The 95-lot, online-only auction featured wristwatches and pocket watches from Switzerland, the United States, Germany and Japan. The sale grossed $474,381, attracting 842 registered bidders who placed 2,925 bids. With 98 percent of lots sold, bidding was conducted through Miller & Miller Live and LiveAuctioneers, with lots closing sequentially and a live video feed enhancing the auction experience.“We are impressed and humbled by the continued enthusiasm for fine timepieces among both sellers and collectors,” said Tom Hare, Consignment Director for Luxury Watches at Miller & Miller Auctions.“A particularly rewarding aspect of this auction was the opportunity to present a number of exceptional single-owner pieces, many of which had been carefully preserved and enjoyed over many years.”The top lot, Lot 67, a Rolex GMT-Master II Ref. 16718 in 18K yellow gold, sold for $36,300. Featuring a 40mm case, black dial and rotating 24-hour bezel, the watch was powered by Rolex's automatic Calibre 3185 movement, offering GMT functionality and independently adjustable local-hour display. Offered by its single owner, the watch retained its original 18K gold bracelet and had an assembled weight of 160.41 grams.Lot 68, a Rolex Day-Date“President” Ref. 18238 in 18K yellow gold, realized $27,830. Personally owned by legendary NHL head coach Jacques Demers, who led the Montreal Canadiens to their 1993 Stanley Cup championship, the watch features a personalized caseback engraving reading“Jacques Demers 12/29/92.” It was accompanied by an official Rolex Service Guarantee card and service invoice bearing Demers' surname, connecting fine Swiss horology with an important chapter in Canadian hockey history.Lot 62, an Ulysse Nardin Freak X Ref. 2305-270 in 18K rose gold, achieved $26,620. Featuring an unconventional rotating movement display instead of traditional hands, the 43mm watch was powered by the in-house Calibre UN-230 self-winding movement, with a silicon balance wheel and 72-hour power reserve. The complete set included presentation boxes, guarantee card and manuals.Lot 63, a Rolex Day-Date“President” Ref. 18078 in 18K yellow gold, sold for $24,200. Dating to circa 1980, this distinctive example featured factory“Bark” texturing along its fluted bezel and President bracelet. Powered by the automatic Calibre 3055 movement, it retained its original box and period documentation.Lot 65, a Rolex“Red” Submariner Ref. 1680, realized $22,990. The stainless-steel watch featured the sought-after single-line red“SUBMARINER” dial text, an attractive creamy-yellow patina to its hour markers and hands, and a period-correct folded-link Oyster bracelet. Powered by Rolex's automatic Calibre 1570 movement, it was accompanied by a formal written watch appraisal.Lot 55, a rare early Rolex Oyster Perpetual“Pre-Explorer” Ref. 6298, brought $16,940. This mid-century stainless-steel example featured a distinctive bubble-back Oyster case, drilled lugs and black gilt-accented dial with gold-tone applied hour markers. Recently serviced, the watch represented an important chapter in the development of Rolex's early automatic sports watches.Lot 64, a Glashütte Original Seventies Chronograph Panorama Date Ref. 1-37-02-01-02-33, achieved $9,680. The German-made stainless-steel chronograph featured a distinctive square case, integrated bracelet and twin-disc Panorama Date display. Its in-house Calibre 37-02 automatic flyback movement offered a column-wheel mechanism and 70-hour power reserve. The complete set included its presentation box, travel case, manual and warranty card.Lot 53, a Breitling Chrono-Matic Ref. 2110 in stainless steel, realized $6,050. Featuring the signature left-hand crown associated with the historic Calibre 11 automatic chronograph movement, the watch displayed a silver“panda” dial with contrasting black registers and distinctive orange-red hands. Preserved in new-old-stock condition, it included its presentation box and instruction manual.“The sale offered a fascinating range of wristwatches and pocket watches, from elegant examples dedicated to the simple art of timekeeping to more sophisticated day and date complications, and the distinctive Vulcain Cricket alarm watch,” Hare said.“We were especially encouraged by the enthusiasm and engagement of bidders, whose appreciation for quality, originality and provenance continues to make this a vibrant collecting category.”To watch a brief YouTube recap of the auction highlights, click here:To view the auction catalogue and explore upcoming sales, visit . Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. has a full slate of upcoming sales, including:. November 29, 2026: Signage: Gas, Oil, Soda & General Store – Sessions I and II. December 3, 2026: The Potter Mauds | The Joseph B. Potter Collection. December 9, 2026: ToysMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections, specializing in watches, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. The firm is always accepting quality consignments.To consign a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, call (519) 573-3710 or email.... For auction catalogues, bidding and upcoming sales, visit .

Tom Hare

Miller & Miller Auctions

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Rolex GMT-Master II Leads $474K Miller & Miller Luxury & Important Watches Auction News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions November 17, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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