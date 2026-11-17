The Failure Gap

New book by Alan Gin and Jeff Edwards offers consultants a framework to challenge assumptions, uncover hidden risks, and make business resilience measurable.

- Jeff McCue, Founder and CEO of ProofPacketGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroDown Software announced that The Failure GapTM, the recently published book by Alan Gin and Jeff Edwards, provides consultants and risk advisors a framework for bridging the distance between executive expectations and demonstrated operational capability.Published by IDIFY Publishing, The Failure Gap: The Leadership Manual for Bridging the Distance Between Expectations and Reality challenges the assumption that investments in cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and business continuity automatically translate into operational resilience.The authors define the difference between what leaders believe their organizations can withstand and what they can demonstrate as The Failure GapTM.Written for executives and boards, the book also serves as a consulting playbook for evaluating resilience, exposing hidden dependencies, and moving organizations from confidence to evidence.From Leadership Philosophy to Consulting Playbook:Resilience consultants face a recurring challenge: helping clients recognize risks they do not know exist.Organizations often believe they are prepared because they have invested in cybersecurity, backups, recovery plans, and cloud infrastructure. Yet these investments may never have been tested against the dependencies and pressures that emerge during disruption.The Failure Gap helps consultants challenge assumptions and demonstrate what organizations can deliver when critical systems, people, or processes fail.Jeff McCue, a cybersecurity and operational resilience consultant, sees the book as a practical resource for client engagements.“The Failure Gap has become a playbook for how I approach resilience consulting. It changes the conversation from what an organization believes it has in place to what it can prove will work under pressure. The framework helps challenge assumptions, expose hidden dependencies, and bring leadership, technology, and operational teams into the same conversation. Instead of recommending more controls or recovery plans, we can focus on closing the gaps that threaten the business itself.”His perspective highlights an important distinction: resilience consulting extends beyond technical safeguards to determining whether people, processes, technologies, and dependencies can sustain critical operations.A Common Language for Leaders and Advisors:Drawing on nearly four decades of experience working with executives worldwide, Gin and Edwards developed The Failure Gap to address a recurring problem: organizations confuse having recovery capabilities with proving those capabilities will perform as expected.The book introduces six concepts consultants can apply:* The Failure GapTM: The distance between executive expectations and demonstrated operational capability.* The Failure Fault Lines: Organizational and technical weaknesses hidden until disruption.* The Dependency Trap: How interconnected technologies, third parties, people, and processes undermine recovery.* Human Architecture: How leadership, accountability, behavior, and decision-making influence resilience.* Business AvailabilityTM: Shifting from recovering technology to sustaining essential operations.* Governing Business Availability: Establishing measurable expectations, accountability, and oversight.Together, these concepts create a shared vocabulary connecting leadership, technology teams, risk professionals, and advisors.Moving Beyond Cybersecurity and Compliance:Traditional assessments emphasize cybersecurity controls, compliance, backups, and recovery procedures. Although essential, these measures do not establish whether a business can continue operating when critical dependencies fail.The Failure Gap encourages consultants to examine the operational, financial, contractual, and reputational consequences of disruption.“One reason we wrote The Failure Gap was to give business leaders and their advisors a common language for discussing resilience,” said Alan Gin, co-author and Co-founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software.“Consultants are often best positioned to recognize the disconnect between executive expectations and operational reality. The book provides a framework for making those gaps visible and helping organizations act before failure exposes them.”Jeff Edwards, co-author and host of The SafeHouse Podcast, emphasized demonstrated capability.“Resilience isn't established by the number of plans an organization has written or the technology it has purchased,” said Edwards.“It's established by what the organization can do when things go wrong. The Failure Gap helps consultants ask better questions, challenge assumptions, and establish a realistic understanding of operational readiness.”Turning Insight into Measurable Action:The book's principles are complemented by the Failure Gap AssessmentTM, an executive-level diagnostic developed by ZeroDown Software to identify operational resilience weaknesses.The assessment examines recovery expectations, dependencies, leadership accountability, and business interruption exposure.For consultants, it provides a starting point for establishing baselines, prioritizing improvements, and measuring progress toward Business AvailabilityTM.Rather than relying exclusively on technical assessments or compliance checklists, the approach evaluates resilience through business outcomes, enabling evidence-based discussions among executives, boards, risk managers, and operational teams.Advancing Business AvailabilityTM:As organizations become increasingly dependent on cloud platforms, digital infrastructure, and third-party providers, operational resilience can no longer remain solely an IT or cybersecurity responsibility.Gin and Edwards argue that Business AvailabilityTM must become a measurable leadership obligation supported by evidence rather than assumptions.For consultants, this creates opportunities to expand beyond technical advisory services and address resilience as an enterprise-wide priority.“The ultimate goal isn't simply helping organizations recover from failure,” Gin added.“It's helping leaders understand what threatens their ability to operate and make informed decisions about closing those gaps. That's how we move toward a World Without DowntimeTM.”About the Book:The Failure Gap: The Leadership Manual for Bridging the Distance Between Expectations and Reality examines why recovery capabilities fall short of leadership expectations.Written for executives, boards, consultants, and risk professionals, it provides guidance for identifying vulnerabilities and making Business AvailabilityTM measurable.Authors: Alan Gin and Jeff EdwardsPublisher: IDIFY PublishingISBN: 979-8-985291-8-9Available on Amazon: amazon/dp/B0HJ33YCRBAbout the Authors:Alan Gin is Co-founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software, specializing in application availability and operational resilience. He is also Co-founder and Co-Chair of The SafeHouse Initiative and Executive Producer of The SafeHouse Podcast.Jeff Edwards is an author, business resilience advocate, and host of The SafeHouse Podcast. He is Co-founder and Co-Chair of The SafeHouse Initiative, a nonprofit providing free cybersecurity and resilience education to small and medium-sized businesses.About ZeroDown Software:Founded in 2000, ZeroDown Software develops technologies and methodologies that help organizations maintain critical operations during disruption.Its portfolio includes SafeHouse, Always AvailableTM technology, In Your Pocketpreparedness tools, and the Failure Gap AssessmentTM.ZeroDown helps organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce business interruption exposure, and advance toward A World Without DowntimeTM.More information: failuregap

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The Failure GapTM Emerges as a Practical Playbook for Business Resilience Consultants and Advisors News Provided By ZeroDown Software November 17, 2026, 17:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Natural Disasters, Technology



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