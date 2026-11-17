MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The Todd J. Leonard Law Fir has announced a $983,690 settlement in a truck acciden case pending in the U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey, resolving claims brought by a motorist who sustained serious neck and back injurie in a collision with a commercial truck.

According to the firm, the lawsuit alleged that the plaintiff's vehicle was struck by a truck, resulting in injuries that ultimately required both neck and back surgeries. Court filings asserted that the injuries had a lasting impact on the plaintiff's health and daily life, prompting a claim for damages related to medical treatment, pain and suffering, and other losses recognized under New Jersey personal injury law.

The settlement represents the full remaining available policy limits from the defendants' insurance coverage, the firm said. The agreement resolves the plaintiff's claims against the trucking company and its driver without the need for a trial.

Todd Leonard, Esq., founder of the Denville-based firm, said“The outcome underscores the significance of thorough case preparation in truck accident litigation in New Jersey's state and federal courts. The case required extensive medical documentation and negotiations focused on the long-term consequences of spinal injuries.”

Truck accident cases in New Jersey frequently raise complex questions of federal and state regulation, including issues related to driver hours-of-service rules, vehicle maintenance, and corporate safety practices. The settlement reflects the substantial financial exposure that can arise when a plaintiff alleges permanent or life-altering injuries.

Attorneys at the firm note that serious truck crashes often leave injured motorists facing prolonged recovery, multiple surgeries, and time away from work, as well as lasting pain. Legal claims in such cases may involve not only immediate medical expenses but also projected future care, diminished earning capacity and the non-economic effects of chronic injury.

The Todd J. Leonard Law Firm, headquartered in Denville with a presence in Morristown, has handled personal injury cases across New Jersey for more than three decades. According to the firm, it has represented thousands of clients in matters involving truck and car collisions, motorcycle crashes, pedestrian accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, rideshare-related accidents and workers' compensation claims. The firm reports that it has recovered more than $100 million on behalf of injured clients and their families over the course of its practice.

To learn more about the firm visit .



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Todd J. Leonard Law Firm in Denville, N.J., Announces $983,690 Settlement in Federal Truck Accident Case News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 17, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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