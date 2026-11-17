MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– A recently introduced bill in the U.S. Senate would increase veterans' disability pay by including an annual cost-of-living increase, similar to that used for Social Security benefits.

The Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2026 authorizes a cost-of-living increase for certain VA benefits, beginning December 1, 2026. It directs the VA to increase disability compensation and DIC by the same percentage applied to Social Security benefits on December 1, 2026.

The bill specifically lists several types of affected compensation. These include wartime disability compensation, the VA clothing allowance, and DIC for both surviving spouses and eligible children.

The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is calculated each year based on inflation. Social Security uses an inflation measure tracked by the Department of Labor called the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. SSA compares the CPI-W for July, August, and September of one year to the same three months in the previous year. The percentage change in the index equals the amount of the COLA.

For example, in December 2025, SSA set the COLA to 2.8 percent. Social Security benefits paid in 2026 were therefore 2.8 percent higher than in 2025. The Veterans' Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act directs the VA to use SSA's COLA number for 2027 benefits to raise disability and DIC benefits as well.

COLA raises are designed to protect the purchasing power of benefits like Social Security and veterans' disability pay. By matching increases to inflation, the federal government seeks to ensure that those who receive benefits can still buy the same basics – even if inflation drives the prices of those basics upward.

Even a small increase can be a big help to disabled veterans and their families. Cost-of-living adjustments help ensure that veterans and their families can continue making ends meet. Veterans who need help accessing benefits can speak to a knowledgeable Northville veterans disability benefits lawyer on the team at Legal Help for Veterans, located at 41700 West Six Mile Road, Northville, MI 48168.

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Legal Help for Veterans Discusses Senate Bill Seeking to Add Cost-of-Living Adjustment to Veterans' Disability Pay News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 17, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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