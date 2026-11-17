Jonathan's Grand Opening

Salt Lake City, Utah: A familiar name in Salt Lake City's jewelry community is entering an exciting new chapter.

- Bryan Nock

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- JONATHAN'S JEWELRY OFFICIALLY OPENS NOVEMBER 17TH, CONTINUING THE MORE THAN 50-YEAR LEGACY OF PAYNE ANTHONY JEWELERS IN SALT LAKE CITY

TWO ESTABLISHED UTAH JEWELERS COME TOGETHER TO PRESERVE LOCAL CRAFTSMANSHIP, CUSTOM JEWELRY DESIGN, AND A TRADITION OF PERSONAL SERVICE

A familiar name in Salt Lake City's jewelry community is entering an exciting new chapter. On November 17th from 11am to 7pm, Jonathan's Jewelry will officially open its newest location at historic Trolley Square, continuing the longstanding legacy of Payne Anthony Creative Jewelers, a recognized jewelry destination that has called Trolley Square home for more than 50 years!

The opening represents more than the arrival of a new jewelry store. It marks the continuation of a local business legacy that began in 1972, when Payne Anthony first opened its doors at Trolley Square as Charles Anthony Jewelers. What started as a small father-and-son jewelry store grew into one of Utah's established independent jewelers, building a reputation for distinctive fine jewelry, custom design, craftsmanship, and lasting relationships with generations of customers.

Over the decades, Payne Anthony became a fixture of the Trolley Square shopping experience. After purchasing the business in 1984, longtime owner Steve Farr expanded its collections and developed a vision for a jewelry showroom that felt more like an art gallery - showcasing remarkable designer pieces, gemstones, and one-of-a-kind custom creations. That commitment to artistry and personal service helped establish Payne Anthony as a recognizable name throughout the Salt Lake Valley.

Now, through a partnership with Jonathan's Jewelry, owners Bryan Nock and Vik Sehdev, that legacy will continue into its next chapter.

"Payne Anthony is more than a jewelry store. It's a part of Salt Lake City's history, and we understand the responsibility and privilege of continuing something that has meant so much to this community," says Bryan Nock, Co-Owner of Jonathan's Jewelry. "Our goal is to preserve what people have loved about Payne Anthony while bringing our own experience, support to our customers, and passion for craftsmanship to the next generation of customers. We look forward to welcoming familiar faces and introducing ourselves to new friends at Trolley Square."

Jonathan's Jewelry brings more than 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry, with a longstanding reputation for custom jewelry design, restoration, repairs, and personalized service. Led by owners Bryan Nock and Vik Sehdev, the business combines generations of craftsmanship with a passion for helping customers create meaningful, lasting pieces.

“Jewelry is personal - it becomes part of a family's story,” says Vik Sehdev, Co-Owner of Jonathan's Jewelry.“We have put our hearts into creating a space where people feel welcome, whether they're designing an engagement ring, restoring a treasured heirloom, or simply stopping in to meet us. We're excited to build lasting relationships at Trolley Square and give longtime Payne Anthony customers a place that continues to feel like home.”

Jonathan's Jewelry officially opens its new Trolley Square location on Tuesday, November 17th 11am to 7pm, inviting longtime Payne Anthony customers, Trolley Square visitors, and the greater Salt Lake City community to experience the next chapter of this local jewelry legacy.

For those who have trusted Payne Anthony with life's most meaningful moments over the years, the tradition of personal attention, creative design, and beautiful jewelry will continue.

The Jonathan's Jewelry team looks forward to welcoming the community and carrying this Utah jewelry legacy forward for generations to come. Thank you for supporting!

About Jonathan's Jewelry

Jonathan's Jewelry is an independently operated jewelry business with more than 40 years of experience in the jewelry industry. Specializing in custom jewelry design, engagement rings, fine jewelry, restoration, appraisals, and repairs, Jonathan's is committed to combining exceptional craftsmanship with personalized customer service. With a tradition of artistry spanning three generations, the team takes pride in helping customers create, restore, and celebrate jewelry that carries meaning for generations.

Maxwell Christen

Big Mouth Marketing

+1 801-815-7754

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From 1972 To Today: Jonathan's Jewelry Continues The Payne Anthony Legacy At Trolley Square News Provided By Big Mouth Marketing November 17, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.