PrologMobile introduces LaptopIQ

LaptopIQ by PrologMobile checks lock, MDM, and model status from a serial number, helping ITADs save bench time, increase processing speeds, and maximizing ROI.

- Jon Newman, CEOLOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PrologMobile, a device intelligence provider for the connected device reverse supply chain, today officially announced LaptopIQ by PrologMobile, the new brand name for the laptop verification service ITAD teams have come to know as MacVerify. LaptopIQ gives IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) processors, resellers, and enterprise asset recovery programs critical visibility into device locks, MDM enrollment, and accurate model identification. These data points reveal hidden risks and enable better decisions before devices reach the processing bench. All without even having to boot-up the device.Processors keep the serial number checks they already rely on, and existing customers see no change in how they access the data. The new name places it alongside PrologMobile's mobile device checks and reflects the company's growing focus on additional product lines, which represent some of the highest-value assets on any ITAD floor.Every pallet comes with a manifest: serial numbers, models, and quantities. It shows buyers what they're going to receive. It doesn't show what's broken. Lock and MDM status usually surface at the bench, where a flagged unit is set aside while the SLA clock keeps running. Missed entirely, it becomes a return or chargeback after resale. And when a model is misidentified on the paperwork, the buyer has overpaid before the device is even unpacked.LaptopIQ closes that gap at intake. From a MacBook serial number alone, it returns: MDM lock information, Find My, and iCloud status along with model identification validation.Processors can run checks one at a time or in bulk in the PrologMobile web-based user interface, via spreadsheet, or directly by leveraging the PrologMobile API stack. LaptopIQ sits alongside PrologMobile's mobile device checks on the same platform, so teams that process both phones and laptops can work from their same account."Laptops that come through an ITAD facility look the same on the outside, and that's exactly the problem," said Jon Newman, CEO of PrologMobile. "The information that decides what a device is worth, whether it's locked, enrolled, or even accurate model identification on the manifest, is invisible until someone finds the issue during processing. LaptopIQ puts that information in front of the buyer before the device changes hands, so they can route it correctly, price it right, and know exactly what came in."The secondary laptop market has lacked the standardized verification tools that have become routine for mobile handsets, leaving buyers and sellers exposed to pricing errors, returns, and disputes that quality data could prevent. That pressure is growing as the industry prepares for initiatives such as Digital Product Passports (DPPs), which are expected to require more rigorous documentation of device history and disposition.The launch follows PrologMobile's recent memberships in the Global ITAD Alliance, the Tech Care Association, and Repair, part of the company's continued investment in the Right to Repair and ITAD communities.It also follows PrologMobile's participation in the Circular Tech Expo and the E-Scrap Conference in October where the team previewed LaptopIQ with several ITAD processors and resellers.Organizations can test LaptopIQ on 100 serial numbers at no cost. To request a complimentary check, visit .For more information about PrologMobile, visit .About PrologMobile:PrologMobile stands as the world's premier Risk-Decisioning provider for the connected device reverse supply chain. The company specializes in IMEI & serial number specific data, Carrier Compatibility solutions, PhoneSpectiontrust certificates, LaptopIQ device verification, and tailor-made data solutions. PrologMobile's clientele includes the globe's foremost device processors, marketplaces, wholesalers, traders, insurance companies, wireless carriers, and MVNOs.LaptopIQ is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Apple Inc. MacBook, Find My, and iCloud are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Ira Gross

PrologMobile

+1 404-275-9326

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PrologMobile Launches LaptopIQ to Improve Laptop Verification for ITAD Processors and Resellers News Provided By PrologMobile November 17, 2026, 17:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Telecommunications, Waste Management



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