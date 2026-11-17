MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Las Trampas shares tips any host can use to create welcoming, accessible gatherings

- Dan Hogue, executive director of Las Trampas

LAFAYETTE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 1 in 6 U.S. children has a developmental disability, and about 1 in 4 adults lives with a disability, according to federal data. As families, employers and community groups plan holiday events, an East Bay nonprofit is urging hosts to consider how those gatherings affect people with intellectual and developmental disabilities with a free tip sheet.

Las Trampas, which supports adults with developmental disabilities, offers practical tips for making holiday celebrations more accessible and comfortable for guests with disabilities at .

“An inclusive holiday isn't about throwing a perfect party,” says Dan Hogue, executive director of Las Trampas.“It's about offering real choices, paying attention to sensory needs and respecting different ways of participating. Those changes can improve the experience for every guest, not only people with disabilities.”

Hogue suggests starting with choice, not pressure, by giving guests flexibility in how they attend and participate:

- Offer a time window instead of expecting guests to stay for the entire event.

- State clearly that it is acceptable to arrive late, leave early or skip certain activities.

- Ask in advance if there is anything that would make the gathering more comfortable.

“Choice is a key part of dignity,” he explains.“When people know they can say no, they are often more willing to say yes.”

Hogue says holiday environments can be loud, bright and crowded. For some guests, that can be overwhelming. He suggests:

- Keep music at a level that allows for conversation.

- Avoid flashing or strobe-style lights. Use softer or adjustable lighting when possible.

- Limit strong scents from candles, air fresheners or cooking in shared spaces.

Hogue also recommends involving adults with disabilities in organizing gatherings when possible. That can include:

- Asking what traditions matter to them.

- Inviting them to choose music, help plan the menu, greet guests or lead an activity.

- Treating a hosted celebration as something shared with guests, not done to them.

“When people help shape the celebration, they are not just included,” Hogue says.“They belong.”

For more tips and ideas to host an inclusive and accessible holiday celebration, download the Las Trampas tip sheet at

“An inclusive holiday does not require perfection,” Hogue said.“It requires attention to what helps each person feel safe, respected and welcome. When we do that, adults with disabilities do more than attend our celebrations. They help define them.”

About Las Trampas ( )

Las Trampas empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to discover their capabilities and lead full lives in their homes, at work, and in the community.

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Shannon Cherry

Las Trampas

+15108330079 ext.

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An Inclusive Holiday Season: How to Help Adults With Disabilities Celebrate on Their Own Terms News Provided By Las Trampas November 17, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, World & Regional



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