The Heating Cooling Doctor explains what uneven heat can reveal about steam and hot water systems as New York City's 2026 to 2027 heat season begins.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A boiler can be running while an upstairs bedroom stays cold. As New York City's heat season gets underway, The Heating Cooling Doctor is drawing attention to heat distribution problems that can leave parts of a home uncomfortable even when the heating equipment appears to work.NYC Housing Preservation and Development sets the heat season from October 1 through May 31. From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., apartments must reach at least 68°F when it is below 55°F outside. From 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., the minimum is 62°F regardless of outdoor temperature. The 2026 to 2027 season ends May 31, 2027."When a boiler is running but a room stays cold, we look at how heat is moving through the building," said Chad Scharf of The Heating Cooling Doctor. "Radiator vents, trapped air, controls, and system balance can all be part of the problem. The right repair starts with finding the cause."Why heat may not reach every roomSteam and hot water systems move heat differently. A steam radiator relies on air leaving through its vent so steam can enter. A hot water system can develop circulation or trapped-air problems. Thermostat placement, control settings, and changes to the building can also affect which rooms warm up first.That makes room-by-room symptoms useful. Owners can note which radiators stay cold, whether the problem changes during a heating cycle, and whether one floor is consistently colder than another. Those details help a technician narrow the diagnosis.What owners can check before colder weather. Note rooms or floors that heat unevenly and when the problem occurs.. Keep furniture and other obstructions away from radiators and heat outlets.. Record repeated resets, frequent cycling, new noises, or changes in system pressure.. Check thermostat settings and replace batteries where needed.. Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms according to their instructions.A heating assessment can then examine the equipment, distribution system, and controls together. Vent or circulation work may be appropriate in some homes, while others need a different repair. Repeatedly resetting the boiler can leave the underlying problem unresolved."Checking the cold rooms now gives us a clearer picture of what needs attention," Scharf said. "It also gives the owner time to plan the repair before the system is needed continuously."More information on heating service in Brooklyn, NY, is available at heating-service-in-brooklyn-ny/.About The Heating Cooling DoctorThe Heating Cooling Doctor provides heating, boiler, radiator, furnace, water heater, and air conditioning services in Brooklyn, the Catskills, and Ocean County, New Jersey. The company offers 24-hour service and works with homeowners and property owners.

Chad Scharf

The Heating Cooling Doctor

+1 646-820-0196

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Heating Cooling Doctor Explains Cold Rooms During Brooklyn Heat Season News Provided By NewStar SEO November 17, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.