Built to Break and The Invisible Tax by Damon Aleczander, founder and CEO of OpFix

Built to Break and The Invisible Tax are written for owners of businesses doing $500K to $10M who can't step away from their own companies

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Damon Aleczander, founder and CEO of OpFix, has published 2 books for owners of founder-led businesses. Built to Break is about why a business that works still can't run without its founder. The Invisible Tax is about what credit and capital really cost a growing company.

Built to Break takes apart businesses that look like they're winning but can't grow. It names the patterns underneath, what sets them off, and what they cost in money, time and freedom. It's written as a field manual for owners who've read the operations books and still feel stuck. Built to Break is out in paperback and on Kindle.

The Invisible Tax covers the money side: how credit and capital work for a founder-led business, why most founders overpay, and what that costs every year without ever showing up on paper. The book teaches. It doesn't sell a service, and OpFix doesn't lend money or repair credit. It's out in paperback.

Aleczander has built 2 companies of his own past $10 million a year and 4 more past a few million. Before OpFix he ran a funding team for years, and that's where The Invisible Tax started.

"Most owners I meet aren't short on effort. Their business was built around them, so it can't grow past them. Both books are about seeing that clearly enough to fix it," said Aleczander.

Both books are available on Amazon. More at builttobreakbook and invisibletax, where The Invisible Tax's site also shows how to put a real annual rate on any advance or loan.

Built to Break's site gives owners a test they can run on their own business. Stay off the phone for 2 full working days, and have one person write down everything that waited on you. Then take the item that came up most, write down how you'd handle it the way you'd explain it to a new hire, and give that to the person who raised it.

Pick 2 working days this month and run the test.

About OpFix

OpFix is an installation firm for founder-led businesses doing $500K to $10M in revenue. It scores the whole business, puts a dollar figure on what's broken and ranks what to fix first. Then it installs the operating system that fixes it, so the business runs on a system instead of on the founder. Learn more at opfix.

Damon Aleczander

OpFix

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Founder of OpFix publishes 2 books on why founder-led businesses stall and what money really costs them News Provided By OpFix LLC November 17, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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