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Founded on a rich family jewelry heritage and a vision for more meaningful luxury, Miraki Jewels celebrates its second anniversary while looking toward a future

- Bhumi Khimavat, Founder of Miraki Jewels YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Miraki Jewels, the fine jewelry brand founded by Bhumi Khimavat, is celebrating its second anniversary, marking two years of bringing its vision of "Elegance with Purpose" to life. Built on a foundation of family heritage, thoughtful design, and a commitment to making luxury more meaningful, Miraki Jewels has set out to create a brand where exceptional jewelry represents more than personal style. It represents identity, connection, purpose, and the moments that shape our lives.For founder Bhumi Khimavat, the journey to establishing Miraki Jewels began long before the brand officially launched. Growing up surrounded by her family's jewelry business, she developed an appreciation for the artistry, craftsmanship, and emotional significance behind fine jewelry. With more than five decades of family experience in the industry as inspiration, Bhumi envisioned creating something that honored those traditions while embracing a more contemporary perspective on what luxury could represent. Miraki Jewels became the realization of that vision: a brand that brings together the timeless appeal of fine jewelry with a deeper commitment to individuality, conscious choices, and meaningful experiences.At the heart of Miraki Jewels is the belief that luxury should have a purpose. While fine jewelry has traditionally been associated with beauty, status, and special occasions, Miraki seeks to expand that definition. Its philosophy recognizes that the most treasured pieces are often those connected to personal milestones, meaningful relationships, individual achievements, and memories that remain long after a particular moment has passed. Whether celebrating a new beginning, honoring a personal accomplishment, or choosing a piece to pass down through generations, Miraki believes jewelry should reflect the person wearing it and the story they want to tell.This philosophy also influences how the brand approaches modern luxury. Miraki Jewels places importance on thoughtful design, responsible choices, and the belief that beauty and purpose can coexist. Its approach to conscious luxury, including its focus on responsible material choices and charitable giving, reflects a broader commitment to making a positive difference beyond the jewelry itself. For Miraki, elegance is not simply about what a piece looks like, but also about the values and intentions behind it."Launching Miraki Jewels was about creating something that brought together my family's heritage in jewelry with a vision that was uniquely my own. I have always believed that jewelry carries meaning beyond its materials or design. It becomes part of our stories, celebrates the people and experiences that matter most, and often stays with us through generations. As we celebrate two years, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to build a brand around those beliefs. I hope Miraki continues to inspire people to choose jewelry with intention and to recognize that true elegance is about so much more than appearance." said Bhumi Khimavat, Founder of Miraki Jewels.As Miraki Jewels reflects on its first two years, the anniversary represents both a celebration of how far the brand has come and an opportunity to look toward what lies ahead. The company remains focused on growing its collections, connecting with customers who value meaningful fine jewelry, and continuing to develop its identity within an evolving luxury marketplace. As consumer expectations shift toward greater individuality, transparency, and intentional purchasing, Miraki sees an opportunity to contribute to a more thoughtful definition of modern luxury.Looking ahead, the brand's commitment remains rooted in the philosophy that inspired its creation. Miraki Jewels aims to continue creating pieces that celebrate life's defining moments while encouraging customers to see jewelry as a lasting expression of who they are, what they value, and the legacy they hope to leave behind.Two years may mark the beginning of Miraki Jewels' story, but the vision extends far beyond an anniversary. With a foundation built on family heritage and a future guided by purpose, the brand looks forward to continuing its journey of bringing elegance, meaning, and intention together.To explore the collections and learn more about the philosophy behind Miraki Jewels, visit .About Miraki JewelsMiraki Jewels is a fine jewelry brand founded by Bhumi Khimavat, inspired by a longstanding family heritage in the jewelry industry and a vision of redefining modern luxury through meaningful design and conscious choices. Guided by its philosophy of "Elegance with Purpose," Miraki brings together timeless aesthetics, personal expression, and a commitment to making a positive impact. The brand believes that jewelry should be more than an accessory; it should celebrate individuality, preserve memories, and become part of the stories people carry with them.

Maya Abdulaal

Miraki Jewels

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Two Years of Elegance with Purpose: Miraki Jewels Celebrates Its Journey of Redefining Modern Luxury News Provided By Digital Services November 17, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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