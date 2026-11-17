MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Miami-based private investigation agency earns first-place recognition and Hall of Fame honors from Florida's attorney readers

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crossroads Investigations ( ), a Miami-based private investigation and due diligence firm serving clients nationwide and internationally, has been named the first-place winner in the“Private Investigating Services” category of the Daily Business Review's 2026“Best Of” readers' survey. The firm also earned Hall of Fame recognition for 2026.The awards reflect votes from the Daily Business Review's Florida attorney readership. Crossroads Investigations has received recognition in the publication's annual survey every year since 2015, underscoring its longstanding relationships with South Florida's legal community.“We're honored to receive this recognition from the legal community, especially since attorneys are among the most discerning clients we serve,” said Marc Hurwitz, founder and president of Crossroads Investigations.“We've built our reputation on delivering reliable investigative results while making the process as straightforward and responsive as possible for our clients.”Founded in 2008 by former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer Marc Hurwitz, Crossroads Investigations provides comprehensive investigative services to law firms, corporations, financial institutions, and individuals. The firm's services include asset searches and bank account investigations (asset-searches/ ), background investigations (background-investigations/ ), corporate due diligence (due-diligence/ ), surveillance investigations (surveillance/ ), skip tracing and locate reports, and employee and tenant screening.Headquartered in the Miami area, Crossroads Investigations serves clients throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties and throughout Florida, as well as across the United States and internationally. The firm regularly assists attorneys with litigation support, asset identification, judgment collection investigations, fraud investigations, and locating individuals.Hurwitz, the firm's founder and president, is a Florida Board Certified Investigator, National Board Accredited Investigator, and Certified International Investigator. Before establishing Crossroads Investigations, he served in the White House and as a CIA officer, bringing extensive federal intelligence and investigative experience to the private sector.Since its founding, Crossroads Investigations has grown into a full-service investigation agency offering national and international investigative capabilities while maintaining a strong focus on responsiveness, professionalism, and personalized client service.For more information about Crossroads Investigations and its investigative services, visit ( ) or learn more about the firm's leadership and professional credentials (about-us/ ).

Marc Hurwitz

Crossroads Investigations

+1 866-976-2371

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Miami Private Investigation Firm Crossroads Investigations Wins Daily Business Review's 2026 Best Of Award News Provided By Crossroads Investigations November 17, 2026, 17:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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