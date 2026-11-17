MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning is reminding Las Vegas homeowners to check a company's credentials before inviting it to clean the ductwork inside their home. Established in 1986, the company is NADCA certified and BBB A+ accredited, and provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.Ductwork is hidden inside walls and ceilings, so most homeowners never see the work as it happens - they see the result in the air that moves through their home afterward. That is why credentials matter in this trade. NADCA certification identifies a company as a member of the industry's professional association for air duct cleaning, and BBB A+ accreditation reflects the company's standing with the Better Business Bureau. Together, they let homeowners verify who they are hiring before the crew arrives, rather than relying on an advertisement alone.Experience matters alongside those credentials. The company has served Las Vegas since 1986, cleaning homes and commercial properties across the valley, and is also a QUADCA member. That combination - verified credentials and a long local record - is what homeowners should look for with any provider they consider."Anyone can say they clean ducts, but homeowners deserve proof before they let a company into their home," said Ron Marino, owner of Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning. "We have been doing this work in Las Vegas since 1986, we are NADCA certified and BBB A+ accredited, and we do every job the full way. Check the credentials first - ours, and anybody else's you are thinking of hiring."That full process is the same one the company has used for decades. Technicians remove every vent and register and clean them, then run brush-ended hoses with a HEPA vacuum through every duct, including the return, while a negative air machine draws the loosened dirt out of the system. The entire system is then sanitized - the removal of mold, mildew and bacteria that cause odors and aggravate allergies - using a non-toxic, pet friendly treatment. The company never uses scent or fragrance to cover up odors. Customers can also receive FREE before and after pictures upon request, so they can see the condition of their ducts before the work and the results after.Alongside air duct cleaning, the company provides dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, fireplace repair, and commercial air duct cleaning. Homeowners and property managers can learn more and request service at any hour at .About Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning:Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning has served Las Vegas since 1986. The NADCA certified, BBB A+ accredited company provides residential and commercial air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, evaporator coil cleaning, chimney sweeping, furnace cleaning, fireplace repair, and commercial air duct cleaning, with 24/7 service throughout Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Spring Valley, Southern Highlands, and Paradise.Contact:Ron MarinoVegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning4593 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102702-480-2820...

Ron Marino

Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning

+1 702-480-2820

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Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning Highlights NADCA Certification and BBB A+ Accreditation for Las Vegas Homeowners News Provided By Vegas Valley Air Duct Cleaning November 17, 2026, 17:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Environment



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