The Bakhtar News Agency reported on Tuesday, November 17, that Akhundzada made the remarks during a conference at Kabul University focused on the implications of his decrees. He called on opponents to avoid what he described as creating new divisions and said the Taliban would not judge people solely on their past actions.

Akhundzada said appointments should be based on merit rather than language, ethnicity or regional background. He also claimed that all Afghans could live safely in the country without discrimination.

He offered government positions to opponents who possessed the necessary qualifications, describing the remarks as an unprecedented offer. He also urged those who had worked with US forces during their 20-year presence in Afghanistan to return, saying they were covered by the Taliban's general amnesty.

However, his assurances come amid longstanding concerns over the treatment of people associated with Afghanistan's former government. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has documented killings, arbitrary arrests, detentions, enforced disappearances and torture involving former government officials and members of the former security forces, despite the announcement of a general amnesty after taking power in August 2021.

In its latest human rights update covering July to September 2026, UNAMA documented at least 14 cases of arbitrary arrest and detention and four killings of former members of the Afghan security forces. The report also warned that former officials and security personnel returning to Afghanistan remained at risk of human rights violations.

The European Union Agency for Asylum has similarly reported that reprisals against former government and security personnel, including arbitrary detention, torture and extrajudicial killings, have continued despite the Taliban's public commitment to a general amnesty.

Akhundzada's remarks also came during a gathering organised to discuss and promote the implementation of his directives, including the Taliban's Law on the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice and his religious writings.

Kabul University suspended academic activities from November 15 to 19, according to its official notice. Afghan media reports linked the closure to preparations for the gathering, while local sources reported increased security measures around the university and the meeting venue. Students living in university dormitories were also reportedly required to leave, with some transferred to Kabul Polytechnic University.

The conference comes amid reports of internal disagreements within the administration over the implementation of Akhundzada's directives and the distribution of authority within the group. During his address, the Taliban leader also called for unity among members and warned against disputes over government positions.

His invitation to exiled Afghans comes as many former officials, security personnel and other citizens remain outside the country, with concerns over personal safety, political freedoms and the treatment of people associated with the former government continuing to affect prospects for their return.