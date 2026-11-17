Reuters reported on Tuesday, November 17, that Delta Energy Saudi had signed an agreement with Pakistan's state-owned Inter State Gas Systems to assess the development of major energy infrastructure, including gas pipelines, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and storage facilities.

The proposed project includes a natural gas pipeline entering Pakistan through its western border and extending to Gwadar, a strategic port on the Arabian Sea. The companies will also examine the possibility of extending the network towards Pakistan's eastern border and developing gas processing facilities, LNG import terminals, storage infrastructure and export facilities.

The proposed network would also include a separate pipeline running from Chaman, near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, across Pakistan towards Fazilka, near the Indian border. Delta Energy described the route as a core strategic commitment, but said its development would require formal agreements with the Pakistani and Indian governments.

Afghanistan's Kashk gas concession in western Herat province and other domestic natural gas resources have been identified as potential suppliers for the proposed network. This could create an additional export opportunity for Afghanistan if the gas resources are successfully developed and the necessary cross-border infrastructure is established.

The proposed programme is separate from the long-delayed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline and would not depend on Turkmenistan's gas supplies, according to Delta Energy. Unlike TAPI, which is designed to transport Turkmen gas through Afghanistan and Pakistan towards India, the new proposal identifies Afghan gas resources as a possible source of supply.

The agreement also comes as Pakistan seeks to expand its energy infrastructure and diversify its gas supply options. Previous plans to develop gas pipelines into the country have faced years of delays, highlighting the financial, technical and political challenges facing major cross-border energy projects.

A related agreement was signed in September between Afghanistan's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum and Saudi Arabia's Delta International for exploration and extraction in the Kushk-Tirpul oil and gas basin in Herat province. The Afghan government's announcement said the company would initially invest $200 million in exploring seven gas blocks. The signing ceremony was attended by former US special representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

However, the new agreement between Delta Energy Saudi and Pakistan's Inter State Gas Systems is only a framework for evaluating the proposed projects. It does not represent a final investment decision or a commitment to finance or construct the infrastructure. No construction timetable, confirmed gas supply volumes or financing arrangements have been announced.