MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 17 (IANS) Citing incidents involving minor girls in Vidisha, the Congress on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh of failing to maintain law and order and ensure women's safety, while questioning Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's handling of the Home Department.

Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee President Jitu Patwari while addressing the press also targeted the Union Agriculture Minister and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, asking what concrete steps he had taken to protect women during his nearly 18-year tenure as the Chief Minister.

Chouhan, who represents Vidisha in the Lok Sabha, had intervened following the incidents and sought strict action from the district police.

Patwari questioned his intervention, saying the former Chief Minister should also account for the state of women's safety during his long tenure.

The Congress leader said the responsibility for maintaining law and order currently rested with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who also holds the Home portfolio.

"Madhya Pradesh has become a safe haven for criminals. The state government is running on four 'Cs' - debt, corruption, commission and crime," Patwari alleged, claiming that criminals were operating with political protection.

He demanded impartial investigations into the incidents and questioned the police response.

Patwari alleged that an FIR in one of the cases was registered after a delay of 48 hours.

He also claimed that the victim had indicated the involvement of four persons, while police action appeared limited to one accused.

The incidents have triggered public outrage and brought the police investigation under scrutiny.

In one case, a nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man identified as Chandu Miyan in the Toppura area.

Police arrested the accused, and the district administration subsequently demolished portions of his property following protests.

In another case, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped at a flat in Vidisha on November 14.

Police arrested a college student, identified as Vishal Kirar, in connection with the case.

Vidisha Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani had told the press that accused had befriended the girl through social media around three months ago.

Notably, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police Kailash Makwana and Principal Secretary Sukh Veer Singh, Home Department, seeking an action-taken report within two weeks over allegations of delay in registering the FIR and lapses in handling the case.

Hitting further at the BJP, Patwari said the Congress would raise the issue in the State Assembly after discussing it with Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and pursue the matter to ensure justice for the victims.