MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 17 (IANS) The navy of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Tuesday that two "violating" vessels exploded and caught fire earlier in the day after hitting naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

One of them was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, which exploded west of the strait, and the other was a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier struck while crossing the "unauthorised" route south of the waterway, the navy said in a statement on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.

Both vessels had been supported by US fighter aircraft, but were halted after colliding with the mines, it added.

The navy warned that "violating" vessels seeking to pass through the strait's "unauthorised southern" route would risk hitting naval mines.

Also on Tuesday, the navy of Iran's Army said in a statement that another "violating" oil tanker had entered a "forbidden" region east of the strait earlier in the day before hitting naval mines and sustaining severe damage, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Additionally, Iranian provincial authorities on Monday night denied reports of air defence activity earlier in the day in the country's central province of Isfahan, as the Iranian Army announced that a fourth tanker caught fire.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday night that air defence in Isfahan became activated, but did not clarify the cause.

The state-run IRIB news agency, however, later quoted Isfahan's Deputy Governor for Security Affairs Akbar Salehi as saying that no hostile aircraft had been detected in the province's airspace.

He added, "Matters concerning air defence and the activities of the armed forces stationed in the province are proceeding in accordance with usual plans and ongoing procedures."

In a separate statement, the Army said its air defence force intercepted an MQ-1 Predator drone within the preceding hours over the Strait of Hormuz.

The navy of the IRGC also said Monday that an MQM-170 Outlaw drone belonging to the US Army was landed unharmed by its forces earlier in the day.

The unmanned aerial vehicle was the fourth MQM-170 Outlaw drone to have been landed safely by the navy's electronic warfare and drone units, and the eighth one to have been captured intact by the IRGC's air defence within the Strait of Hormuz region, the navy said in a statement.

–IANS

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