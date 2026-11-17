MENAFN - IANS) Raipur, Nov 17 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for IAS, IPS and other All India Services officers by 3 per cent.

​The officers will now draw DA at 63 per cent of their basic pay, up from the earlier rate of 60 per cent. The state government has issued a formal order implementing the revision. The enhanced Dearness Allowance (DA) will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2026.

Importantly, arrears accumulated since July will also be paid in cash to eligible officers. The decision follows the announcement made by the Department of Expenditure under the Union Ministry of Finance on October 29, 2026. The Centre had increased the Dearness Allowance for central government employees by 3 per cent.

In accordance with the All India Services (Dearness Allowance) Rules, 1972, the same revised rate has now been extended to All India Services officers serving in Chhattisgarh.

The state order makes it clear that if any officer has been paid Dearness Allowance beyond the prescribed limit, the excess amount will be recovered from the officer concerned.

Arrears will be disbursed by the same office from which the officer's salary was drawn during the relevant period. All concerned offices have been directed to update the salary slips of the officers and ensure smooth payment of the increased Dearness Allowance. Necessary adjustments will also be carried out for any amounts that may have been paid earlier.

Dearness Allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment given to government employees to offset the impact of inflation. The periodic revision of DA is linked to the All India Consumer Price Index and is announced by the Centre twice a year.

Once the Centre revises the rate, states usually extend the same benefit to All India Services officers posted within their jurisdiction under the relevant rules. The latest hike will provide some relief to senior officers of the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other All India Services currently serving in Chhattisgarh.

With the order already issued, the administrative machinery has been instructed to complete the necessary formalities so the higher rate and arrears reach officers without delay.