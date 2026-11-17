MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Nursing Conference on 19 November will help shape the future of healthcare. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Abu Dhabi,November 2026: The Frontline Heroes Office, strategic partner of the Third Annual Nursing Conference, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and“Mother of the Nation”, affirmed that empowering nurses and advancing their professional and leadership capabilities represent a direct investment in community health, quality of life and the future of the healthcare system.

The Office expressed its profound appreciation and gratitude to H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her generous patronage, which reflects her steadfast commitment to people and investment in national talent. It also underscores the importance of empowering healthcare professionals and advancing the nursing profession as one of the fundamental pillars of the UAE's healthcare system. The Office noted that this patronage lends the conference significant national and humanitarian importance, highlighting the vital role nurses play in protecting the health of community members, supporting patients and their families, and strengthening confidence in healthcare services. This essential contribution deserves recognition, empowerment and sustained opportunities for professional development.

The Office explained that the significance of the conference, held under the theme“Nursing 2031: Enhancing Lives, Integrating AI, Academic Transformation and Leadership Excellence,” lies in its role as a platform that brings together recognition of frontline contributions and a forward-looking vision for the profession. It provides nurses, healthcare leaders, researchers, academics, policymakers and innovators from the UAE and abroad with an opportunity to exchange expertise, discuss the transformations reshaping the healthcare sector, and explore ways to translate knowledge and innovation into tangible improvements in the patient experience and the quality of care delivered. The conference also offers an opportunity to strengthen nursing leadership, advance academic and professional pathways, and expand interdisciplinary collaboration, reinforcing the position of nursing professionals as active partners in healthcare decision-making and in developing future models of care.

The conference's scientific program will address a range of advanced topics, including the application of artificial intelligence in nursing practice, digital transformation and virtual healthcare, workforce wellbeing, academic innovation, leadership development, quality improvement and patient safety, as well as emerging models of healthcare delivery. These themes highlight the importance of keeping pace with technological and scientific advances while preserving the human essence of the nursing profession. Technology remains a tool for enhancing the efficiency of healthcare practices and supporting clinical decision-making, while professional expertise, clinical judgement and human interaction remain fundamental to delivering safe, integrated care that responds to patients' needs.

The Frontline Heroes Office concluded by reaffirming that its strategic partnership with the conference stems from a shared commitment to recognizing, empowering and developing the capabilities of Frontline Heroes, and contributing to a professional environment that fosters excellence, innovation and continuous learning. The Office emphasized that the future of healthcare cannot be built on advanced technologies alone; it also depends on qualified professionals who know how to harness them effectively, leaders who invest in people, and institutions that place patient safety and quality of life at the heart of their priorities.