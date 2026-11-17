MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November: The masters competitions at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship got underway at Mubadala Arena on Tuesday, bringing together top athletes from local and international clubs and academies. The day featured strong participation and a high competitive standard, with experienced athletes demonstrating their technical skills and tactical knowledge on the mats. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Tuesday's programme featured men's and women's purple and brown belt masters competitions, alongside the country qualifiers for the men's Master 1 black belt and women's brown/black belt categories. The matches highlighted the athletes' experience, with competitors demonstrating good control, precise transitions between positions, effective time and points management, and the ability to adapt to their opponents' tactics.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship continues until November 21. It brings together more than 10,000 athletes from more than 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation; His Excellency Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu International Federation; H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and H.E. Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Members of the Federation; Major General Sultan Mohammed Al-Suwaidi, Director of the Police Sports Center at Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters; Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC); Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; and representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.

H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri said:“Masters athletes play an important role in the development of jiu-jitsu. They have years of experience, and it is important that younger athletes can learn from them.

“They master the techniques and tactics of the sport and know how to handle different situations during a match. Their role is not just about competing. They also share their knowledge with younger athletes and help them improve.”

The masters divisions bring together athletes with years of training and competition experience. That experience is reflected in their technical execution, energy management and decision-making under pressure. Many also progress into coaching and mentoring roles, sharing their knowledge with younger generations.

Emirati athlete Ahmed Alabdouli of M.O.D Academy, who won silver in the men's Master 1 brown belt 56kg category, said:“I'm happy with my silver medal. After years of competing, I've learned that small details can make a big difference in a match, especially your timing, positioning and how you manage your energy.

“At this championship, you face athletes who have trained in different styles, and that helps you improve. As experienced athletes, we also have a responsibility to help younger competitors and share what we've learned over the years.”

Azerbaijani athlete Zaur Ashumov of JGBJJ Academy, who won gold in the men's Master 4 brown belt 85kg category, said:“I'm really happy to win gold here. I've spent years training and working to stay physically and mentally fit, so this result means a lot to me. The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship is one of the toughest competitions in the world. You face athletes with different levels of experience, and the standard is very high. That's what makes winning here so special.”

The masters competitions continue on Wednesday with men's black belt and women's brown/black belt matches. The qualifying rounds for the professional division take place on Thursday, followed by the main draws on Friday. The championship concludes on Saturday, November 21, with the professional black belt finals.