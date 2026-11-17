Two second-year engineering students were killed and four others sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree near Gudemaranahalli in Nelamangala during the early hours of Tuesday. The students were travelling towards Hutridurga in Kunigal as part of a batch-wise social activity organised by their college when the accident occurred. The crash left two students dead and four others injured, with the survivors being shifted to hospital for treatment.

Two Students From Tumakuru Killed In The Accident

The deceased have been identified as Janavi (19) and Vaishnavi (19), both second-year engineering students at Sapthagiri College and natives of Tumakuru.

The four injured students have been identified as Gagan, Jaswanth, Harshini S and Harshini G. They are currently undergoing treatment.

Students Were Travelling To Hutridurga For College Activity

The group was travelling to Hutridurga in Kunigal taluk as part of a batch-wise social activity organised by their college. The car reportedly lost control before veering off the road and crashing into a roadside tree near Gudemaranahalli.

The collision claimed the lives of two students and left the other four occupants injured.

Kudur Police Register Case

Following the accident, Kudur police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Further details about the cause of the accident are awaited.