MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in Duolingo, Inc., Webull Corporation, The Ensign Group, Inc., and Netcapital Inc. have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of Duolingo, Inc., Webull Corporation, The Ensign Group, Inc., and Netcapital Inc. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL )



Class period: May 2, 2025 through February 26, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: City of Dearborn Heights Act 345 Police & Fire Retirement System v. Duolingo, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Western District of Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh)



According to the Duolingo, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Daily Active User ("DAU") growth rates were being leveraged against deliberately added user friction in the form of significant increases in ad volume, subscription tier upsells, and worsened product quality, and defendants understood that any amount of user friction would cause users to leave the app and, ultimately, negatively impact DAU growth rates; (ii) Duolingo's rigorous A/B testing demonstrated to defendants that increased friction in the free user experience was having negative impacts on DAU growth rates; (iii) Duolingo's quickly generated AI content was worsening the quality of Duolingo's product offerings, negatively impacting the user experience and user trends, and threatening the sustainability of Duolingo's financial performance; and (iv) far from driving sustained growth and strong user momentum through content and "product improvements" that "get improved retention," Duolingo's constant A/B testing informed Duolingo that its monetization push and lower-quality, rapidly generated AI content were degrading the Duolingo product experience and the value proposition of its subscription tiers.

If you are a Duolingo, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Webull Corporation (NASDAQ: BULL )



Class period: April 26, 2025 through October 6, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Ward v. Webull Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa)



According to the Webull Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Webull's mainland China operations were not limited to research and development and technical support functions, but rather Webull's software development, data pipelines, and core engineering depended on PRC-based personnel and on infrastructure subject to Chinese law; (ii) Webull's ownership structure, technical workforce, technology infrastructure, cross-border data routing, financing, and compliance structure were structurally tied to China; and (iii) as a result, Webull's representations that its principal business operations were based in the U.S. and that its U.S. customer data was insulated from non-U.S. access materially overstated Webull's independence from the PRC.

If you are a Webull Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG )



Class period: February 10, 2022 through June 18, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Perusek v. The Ensign Group, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Central District of California



According to the Ensign Group, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ensigns business model depends on the systematic and widespread neglect of elderly people who live in its facilities, including not giving residents enough food, medical attention, or even basic toiletries as well as failing to respond to residents in clear distress, which has resulted in resident deaths; (ii) Ensign uses self-reporting measures as a way to cover up that it systematically neglects patients; (iii) Ensign defrauds Medicaid and Medicare by taking federal funds to help patients who need high levels of care, and then neglecting those same patients as well as falsifying the number of hours that Certified Nursing Assistants spend with residents; (iv) Ensign engages in an illegal scheme to rent the licenses of Administrators who are not generally present at, nor actually managing, its facilities; and (v) Ensign materially understated the reputational and litigation exposure that comes with a dangerous, abhorrent, and illegal business model.

If you are a The Ensign Group, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL )



Class period: December 15, 2021 through September 3, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Chance v. Netcapital Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Massachusetts



According to the Netcapital Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning; (ii) The consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services; (iii) The Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning; and (iv) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false.

If you are a Netcapital Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

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