MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cribl positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision in the first Gartner evaluation of the market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl, the AI Platform for Telemetry, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner®Magic QuadrantTM for Observability Pipelines for Cribl Stream. Cribl was positioned highest in Ability to Execute and furthest in Completeness of Vision.

Half the Fortune 100 rely on Cribl as a foundation for their IT and security data. For most customers, the pipeline is where Cribl starts, providing essential relief as rapid telemetry growth has outpaced traditional organizational capacity. Many now use the same foundation to store data in Cribl Lake, search it in place with Cribl Search, detect threats with Cribl Detect, and build apps on top of it.

“We built this category because IT and security teams needed choice and control over data that was growing faster than their budgets. Being named a Leader in the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for this market belongs as much to the customers who bet on us early as it does to our team,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. "The pipeline was always the starting point. AI is only as good as the data it can reach, and machine-speed response depends on telemetry that's complete, structured, and accessible. Because every product we've built runs on that same foundation, customers get from raw data to AI-driven action faster."

We believe three things set Cribl apart for organizations managing telemetry in the AI era:

A shared pipeline collects data once, then shapes and routes it to multiple security, observability, storage, and AI destinations, so teams don't rebuild ingestion for every new tool.Cribl provides an open control layer between data sources and downstream tools. Organizations can collect, reduce, enrich, govern, and route telemetry from any source to the tools they already use without replacing them or adding new agents. That gives them a practical path to adopt AI without replacing existing tools or committing to a closed stack.Data reduction, sensitive-data protection, auditing, and access controls keep telemetry costs predictable and data governed. Because these controls sit in the data path, the same policies extend to AI traffic without creating another governance silo.

“Cribl gives us one place to collect, shape, and route our telemetry, so our IT and security teams get the data they need in the tools they already use,” said Nick Coury, VP, Global Head of Security Architecture at a Fortune 100 insurance and financial services company.“When we add a new data source or bring in a new tool, we don't have to re-engineer our data flows. We just change where the data goes. That same foundation is what lets us take on new projects, from searching data where it lives to putting AI to work on it, without starting over.”

Complimentary copies of the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines are available at cribl.io.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner Disclaimer Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Pipelines, Pankaj Prasad, Andre Bridges, Neil Young, Andrea Curry, 12, November 2026

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Observability Pipelines, Andre Bridges, Pankaj Prasad, Neil Young, Andrea Curry, 16 November 2026

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About Cribl

Cribl is the AI Platform for Telemetry, purpose-built for IT and security data. Cribl's platform is a single, shared infrastructure that powers its own SIEM, observability, AI SOC, and other solutions, alongside custom applications people and AI agents build on top of it. Cribl provides a control plane to route and govern AI traffic, protect sensitive data, and monitor AI usage, cost, performance, and risk, so they can investigate issues and take action faster. Trusted by over half of the Fortune 100, Cribl gives IT and security teams the choice, control, and flexibility to build custom tools, run ready-made solutions, or route data anywhere, without paying to store it twice. Founded in 2018, Cribl is remote-first with an office in San Francisco.

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