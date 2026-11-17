MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Annual contracts fell from 80% of EASE automotive bids to 45%, and from 81% to 51% in food and beverage, in a single year –

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EASE Logistics (EASE), a full-service third-party and fourth-party logistics provider, today released its Q3 2026 Automotive Freight Index and its Food and Beverage Market Outlook, covering freight conditions through March 2027. Both reports show the same pattern. Diesel passed $6 a gallon in September for the first time, and contract rates have not caught up to the spot market. EASE automotive rates rose 27% year over year, compared with a 54% jump in diesel. In food and beverage, reefer linehaul rates were up 24% at the end of August while fuel was up 50%.

Carriers feel the fuel increase first. Fuel's share of carrier cost climbed from 20% in July to 28% in September. Carriers pay for fuel weeks before rates catch up, which keeps all-in pricing firm even as underlying linehaul softens.“Most companies shipping freight have recognized there is a longer-term cost impact that can't be ignored,” said Ken Adamo, Chief Strategy Officer, EASE Logistics.

Contract pricing is starting to close the gap. EASE contract cost per mile rose 6.5% from the second quarter to the third while spot fell 2%. The Southeast region remains the automotive hot spot, with electric-vehicle lanes into Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama averaging 35.6% year-over-year growth against 27.4% nationally.

“Due to the current industry conditions, we are advising companies to price and review Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama lanes separately from their national network, and check them monthly rather than once a year,” said Alex Perry, Director of Revenue Management and Market Intelligence, EASE Logistics.

That pressure is changing how shippers buy. Annual contracts fell from 80% of EASE automotive bids in September 2025 to 45% in September 2026, and from 81% to 51% of food and beverage bids by August. As a result, routing guides are holding more freight, and spot premiums sit near parity despite higher fuel costs. Adamo suggests that companies not wait for their annual bid to face reality. Instead, they should lock in their best carriers on Southeast lanes, keep some flexibility everywhere else, and budget like fuel is staying high, because it probably is.

Refrigerated freight faces the most pressure. Reefer linehaul rates were up 24% year over year at the end of August, while fuel was up 50%. DAT research suggests carrier counts are shrinking faster in refrigerated freight because of English Language Proficiency (ELP) enforcement and other service initiatives in the southern U.S. That goes beyond typical winter produce seasonality and will spread to other markets that need reefers for freeze prevention. Overall capacity is easing, but shippers should not assume reefer is loosening too.

EASE recommends shorter contract terms under any scenario. If rates keep rising, shippers limit exposure to prolonged routing guide failures. If rates fall, they capture lower costs sooner. If rates stabilize, they can extend high performers and run focused regional or mid-cycle bids on problem lanes.“If capacity floods back and demand stays flat, spot stays stuck and contract eventually tops out,” said Adamo.“If capacity stays disciplined and we get even a modest demand catalyst, things could get interesting quickly.”

EASE also advises shippers to review how their fuel surcharge schedule is built before bid talks, since that is where most of the increase will land, and to work with third-party logistics providers to build dense, flexible carrier networks that reduce dependence on reactive spot procurement.

To discuss fourth-quarter and early first-quarter contract resets, request a consultation at .

The full Q3 2026 Automotive Freight Index, including methodology and market sources can be accessed at .

The Food and Beverage Market Outlook can be found at .

About EASE Logistics

EASE Logistics is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 2014 by Peter Coratola Jr., EASE has grown into a nationally recognized logistics provider known for its innovation, service and proprietary technology. The company is an eight-time Inc. 5000 honoree and was named the No. 1 transportation company on Fortune's 2023 list of America's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit .

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