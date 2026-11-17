2027 Northern Lights music festival

Northern Lights concert series

GiveMN to Max

Planning its first season without founder Veda Zuponcic, the Iron Range nonprofit names Gavriel Heine Artistic Dir and asks supporters to Give to the Max Day

- Gavriel Heine Artistic Director

AUROA, MN, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Northern Lights Music Festival (NLMF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings classical music and opera to Minnesota's Iron Range, will return for its 24th season, June 28 through July 17, 2027, at the Veda Zuponcic Auditorium in Aurora and venues across the Iron Range. It will be the festival's first season planned without its Founding Artistic Director, Veda Zuponcic, who passed away earlier this year. To keep her vision going, NLMF is asking supporters to give this Thursday, Nov. 19, on Give to the Max Day.

Donations can be made now at GiveMN (search“Northern Lights Music Festival”). Early giving is already open. Every gift helps bring the festival's 2027 season to life.

The 2027 season brings together internationally acclaimed faculty, soloists, chamber ensembles, orchestra musicians and highly talented young performers to Northern Minnesota, presenting more than 20 live events across a three-week period.

Conductor Gavriel Heine has been named Artistic Director. He will conduct a new production of Benjamin Britten's 1954 opera The Turn of the Screw, a musical retelling of Henry James' psychological thriller novella about a newly hired governess to two young children who discovers her idyllic new home to be haunted by ghosts. Bob Neu will stage direct.

“The Turn of the Screw is one of the most powerful and important works of the 20th century, and one that I've long wanted to present at Northern Lights. This opera will take you on an emotional journey you will not soon forget,” said Heine.

“Veda Zuponcic built something on the Iron Range that many people said couldn't be done. Our job now is to honor that by making the music as excellent, and as welcoming, as she always insisted it be. The 2027 season is our promise that Northern Lights will continue, and Give to the Max Day is the first chance for our community to help make that happen,” Heine added.

2027 Season Highlights

.June 30, 7 p.m.: Opening Night Faculty Concert, Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Aurora

.July 1, 7 p.m.: Festive First Orchestra Concert on Veda Zuponcic Day, featuring the Northern Lights Festival Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine, Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Aurora

.Britten's The Turn of the Screw: July 9, 7 p.m., Veda Zuponcic Auditorium, Aurora; July 11, 3 p.m., Chisholm High School Auditorium, Chisholm; July 12, 7 p.m., Washington High School Auditorium, Ely Directed by Bob Neu, conducted by Gavriel Heine

.July 16, 7 p.m.: Concerto Competition Winners' Concert, Hibbing High School Auditorium. The Northern Lights Festival Orchestra, conducted by Gavriel Heine, featuring laureates of the Helen Bradach Zuponcic Concerto Competition (soloists to be announced)

.All Year: the Young Artist Program's 24th year, a new educational outreach initiative bringing classical music to Range schools, and continuing community violin and classical guitar instruction for local students.

NLMF also announced that Mary Henschel has been named Board President. Barbara Baldrica, who served as Board President from 2012 to 2026, has been granted President Emerita status in recognition of 14 years of service. The festival also extends its deep gratitude to Peter Joshua Burroughs and Alex Lo, whose dedication kept the music playing in 2026, carrying the festival through a successful season in the year following Zuponcic's passing.

Donations are accepted year-round at GiveMN and northernlightsmusic/donate. Information on individual tickets and season passes, including student discounts and group sales, is available at northernlightsmusic.

About the Northern Lights Music Festival

Founded in 2004 by Veda Zuponcic, the Northern Lights Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting high-quality musical events, student and professional, to the entire Iron Range from Grand Rapids to Ely. Each summer the festival presents chamber and symphonic concerts and a fully staged professional opera, along with its Young Artist Program, the Helen Bradach Zuponcic Concerto Competition and community music instruction.

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Robb Leer

Leer Communication & Consultants

+1 612-701-0608

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