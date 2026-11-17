Built by podiatrists for podiatry, On Foot documents procedures and routine foot care. Clinics sign up online, start the same day, use AI with a free EMR.

- Lucian Feraru, DPM, Chief Medical Officer of WoundScribe AI.

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WoundScribe AI today launched WoundScribe On Foot, an AI wound care software built for podiatry clinics. On Foot drafts the visit note, measures wounds from a photo, and checks documentation before the podiatrist signs, so small practices can see more patients without adding staff. Clinics sign up online, start the same day, and pay only when a chart is drafted.

Podiatry practices carry documentation risk that larger organizations staff whole teams to manage. In a December 2025 audit, the HHS Office of Inspector General found that 49 of 100 sampled podiatry claims for routine foot care did not meet Medicare requirements. Across specialties, physicians spend 5.8 hours in the EHR for every 8 hours of scheduled patient time, and 42 percent of that work happens after hours.

What Changes for a Podiatry Clinic

More patients with the same team. Six AI agents work the visit side by side and draft a complete chart in about five minutes.

- Documentation that supports the claim. Codes, coverage advisories, and required-field checks run before signing, including for skin substitutes.

- Home on time. The note is finished during the visit, not at night.

- Healing you can track and show. Markerless imaging measures each wound the same way at every visit, and Pingoo - - AI Health Companion keeps patients on the plan between visits.

- Costs that follow visits, not headcount. The EMR is free with unlimited users, credits are spent only when a chart is drafted, and there is no contract.

How On Foot Documents a Podiatry Procedure

Procedures are defined. The podiatrist picks from a set built for podiatry and wound care: ulcer, nail, and callus debridement; total contact cast; Unna boot and compression; hyperbaric oxygen; negative-pressure wound therapy; topical oxygen; and skin substitute or graft.

Each procedure knows what must be documented. For a skin substitute, On Foot lays out what the payer's coverage policy asks for, from the covered indication, wound duration, failed standard care, perfusion, and offloading to the application number within the 12-week episode and the product's size, lot, expiration, and amount applied and discarded.

Speak once, and the forms fill themselves. The podiatrist dictates the procedure once. On Foot fills every step of the record and saves the dictation as the operative narrative. The podiatrist reviews and confirms instead of typing.

Coding and coverage advisories run before the claim goes out. A coverage advisory shows which requirements are documented and which are missing. A billing code preview drafts codes from the documented wound area and flags issues such as possible bundling with same-wound debridement. Payer-dependent modifiers are never added automatically. Every advisory is advisory only: the podiatrist and billing team decide.

From Documentation to Insight

Because every measurement and procedure is captured the same way at every visit, the record becomes insight. Healing Trajectory shows whether each wound is healing, stalling, or worsening across the treatment episode, and a smart clinical summary shows what changed since the last visit. The podiatrist can see early when to continue, change, or stop a therapy, and has the evidence to show why.

Start the Same Day

On Foot is self-serve. A clinic owner can sign up, invite the team, and document the first patient the same day. There is nothing to migrate: On Foot runs beside the practice's current EMR and integrates with major EMRs. The first visit credit is free, then 10 visits for $10.

“Podiatrists became doctors to save feet and limbs, not to chart until midnight. With On Foot, the debridement, the skin substitute, and the foot exam are documented while I'm still with the patient. I can see early when a wound stalls, and the chart that protects the practice is done before I leave the room,” said Dr. Desmond Bell, DPM, President of WoundScribe AI and founder of the Save A Leg, Save A Life Foundation.

“As a surgeon, I know a procedure isn't finished when the wound is dressed. It's finished when the record proves it was necessary, done right, and billed right. On Foot knows what every debridement, cast, and skin substitute requires, fills it in from my own words, and tells me what's missing before I sign. That's how a small practice protects its patients, its license, and its revenue at the same time,” said Dr. Lucian Feraru, DPM, Podiatry Surgeon and Chief Medical Officer of WoundScribe AI.

Built by Clinicians, for Clinicians

On Foot was designed by podiatrists. Dr. Bell is a wound care key opinion leader and a pioneer in limb preservation. Dr. Feraru is a podiatric surgeon, innovator, and AI research leader. They work alongside Chief Clinical Officer Steven Calver, MBA, MSN, a nurse with more than 30 years in frontline care, and Founder and CEO Shayan Mashatian, a serial entrepreneur and AI scientist.

Peer-Reviewed Science

WoundScribe publishes its science with leading clinicians and researchers, including Dr. David G. Armstrong, Distinguished Professor of Surgery and Neurological Surgery at the University of Southern California. Its foundational study on trustworthy generative AI for diabetes care and limb preservation is indexed in PubMed. In a peer-reviewed evaluation in the Journal of the American Podiatric Medical Association, WoundScribe's notes received no Fair or Poor ratings, and no hallucinations were detected. That study used recorded and simulated conversations, not live patients.

Availability

WoundScribe On Foot is available now. WoundScribe strives to offer be the best wound measurement app, has made it free to start.

About WoundScribe AI

WoundScribe is an AI-native, multi-agent wound care platform and clinical decision support system. Six AI agents (ambient scribe, imaging, charting, coding, Healing Trajectory, and Pingoo patient education) work every visit side by side. WoundScribe serves six care settings: In Clinic for wound care and vascular clinics, On Foot for podiatry, On Wheels for mobile wound care, On Site for skilled nursing and long-term care, In Place for home health, and On Campus for medical and nursing education. The WoundScribe EMR is free with unlimited users, pricing is usage-based, and clinics can start the same day.

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WoundScribe AI Launches On Foot, an AI Wound Care Software Built for Podiatry Practices News Provided By WoundScribe AI Corp. November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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