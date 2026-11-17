Nearly 1.5 million permits across 38 states, with records requested directly from local building departments

- Ryan Buckley, CEOCONCORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shovels, the prediction engine for the built world, today announced that its dataset now includes building permits from 364 jurisdictions that do not make their permits publicly searchable online. The nearly 1.5 million permits span 38 states in every major U.S. region, within Shovels' dataset of 209.7 million permits from 3,594 jurisdictions.The newly included jurisdictions do not offer a public permit search or data export, so records must be requested from each office by email, form, or records portal. Datasets built only from online sources can miss permits in fast-growing exurbs, mid-sized cities, and rural counties.Shovels now delivers these records alongside online jurisdictions in a single dataset, giving customers a more consistent view of construction across entire regions.“Our customers decide where to build, invest, and expand based on where construction is happening, and too often, the communities that matter were missing from the data,” said Ryan Buckley, CEO and co-founder of Shovels.“There's no shortcut to closing that gap. Every jurisdiction has its own rules, so we build a working relationship with each one and request new records every month. That steady, local work turns blind spots into data our customers can use to size a market, choose a site, or plan a buildout with the whole region in view.”WHAT'S INCLUDED*Expanded coverage: 364 jurisdictions in 38 states, ranging from rural counties to cities with more than 100,000 residents. Review the full list of jurisdictions.*Historical depth: Nearly 1.5 million permits, primarily issued in 2025 and 2026, with records dating to 2000 in some jurisdictions.*Standardized format: Permits use the same schema as all Shovels permit data. Permits include number, address, status, and description. Field completeness may vary. Where provided by the jurisdiction, permits also include valuation, contractor, and parcel details.*Updates up to once a month: Shovels requests new records from most jurisdictions monthly.HOW SHOVELS COLLECTS DATA THAT'S NOT PUBLICLY SEARCHABLERequest procedures vary by jurisdiction, making permit collection a local, hands-on effort. Some offices accept requests by email. Others require paper forms and payment by mail.Shovels' dedicated team works directly with clerks and building departments to establish ongoing access to their records. AI agents handle initial research, recurring requests, and file intake, including checking that each delivery is complete. The team communicates directly with the jurisdiction and approves where and how requests are sent. Engineers run quality checks on every delivery before it is published.To date, the team has built working relationships with nearly 1,000 jurisdictions that now provide permit records on a recurring basis. The 364 now in Shovels have completed processing and quality checks, and more will be added in future releases.AVAILABILITYThe new data is available today in Shovels Online and through the Shovels API, with no additional integration required. Pricing is published at shovels/pricing. Enterprise data licenses and bulk data deliveries are available through the Shovels sales team.ABOUT SHOVELSEverything built announces itself first in local government. Shovels captures that signal, using AI to clean, enrich, and unify land-use decision, permit, contractor, and property data from thousands of municipalities. Delivered through our API, web app, or data warehouse, we turn messy public records into standardized, Shovel-ready intelligence that helps industries anticipate growth and make smarter decisions.Shovels is headquartered in Concord, Calif., and backed by Base10 Partners, Coelius Capital, and Founders Network Fund.

Morgan Friberg

Shovels

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Shovels Now Covers 364 Jurisdictions Whose Permits Aren't Publicly Available Online News Provided By Shovels November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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