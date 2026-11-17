MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Bymi links creator posts to verified check-ins and connects with Square, Clover and Toast, so restaurants see the visits and sales food content drives.

- Herman Armstrong, Founder and CEO, BymiCARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Restaurants spend money on food influencers but rarely know what it brings in. Bymi, a restaurant discovery app now available on the App Store and Google Play, aims to fix that. The app ties diners' check-ins to the creator posts that brought them in. It also gives restaurant owners the numbers behind those visits.Restaurants can claim their Bymi page. They can update hours, phone number, menu, photos, and order or reservation links. The dashboard works on a phone or on the web, and owners can give access to their managers.From that dashboard, owners can see how many verified visits come from creator posts, along with totals from diner receipts. Restaurants that use Square, Clover or Toast can connect their system to see the sales that come from Bymi visits. Square restaurants can also let diners join their Square Loyalty program automatically when they check in. Bymi shows restaurants statistics for their page, but it does not show them who visited."Owners tell me the same thing: they've paid creators and never knew if it worked," said Herman Armstrong, founder and CEO of Bymi. "With Bymi, a restaurant sees verified visits and real sales from each post before they decide to book a creator again."Restaurants can invite creators to visit and book paid partnerships with them directly in the app. They can also offer deals and rewards that unlock when a diner checks in.For diners, Bymi is a map of restaurants recommended by creators they follow. Diners can choose a city and a type of food, find date-night spots, and see what's trending this week. Restaurants cannot pay to appear in Trending. Each spot shows the health inspection grade and the creator's reel. Diners get personal deals when they check in, collect stamps with the Bymi Pass, and can upload receipts for extra points.Bymi also offers optional paid tools for restaurants:- Bymi Pages ($29 a month): a full restaurant website, with the option to connect an existing domain or buy a new one through Bymi- Sponsored spot ($99 a month): placement as a clearly labeled sponsored spot in the restaurant's cityRestaurant owners can claim their page at bymi. Diners can download Bymi free on the App Store and Google Play.About BymiBymi is a restaurant discovery app built around food creators. It turns creators' posts into maps that diners follow, and it gives restaurants verified visit and sales data from creator content. Bymi is based in Carson, California. Learn more at bymi.

Herman Armstrong

Bymi

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New App Bymi Shows Restaurants How Many Diners Food Creators Actually Send Them News Provided By Bymi November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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