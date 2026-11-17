MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform runs in the customer's own Azure tenant or on-premises; first look in booth 5320R from November 17, plus a theater session on November 18

- David Bieneman, Liquidware Founder and CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Liquidware, the leader in digital workspace management, today announced the preview of FleetCTRLTM, an enterprise orchestration platform for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365. Unveiled at Microsoft Ignite 2026 at the Moscone Center, FleetCTRL gives IT teams one place to deploy, manage, right-size and scale their cloud desktops, and it runs securely inside the customer's own Azure tenant or on-premises. Organizations can apply for the technical preview today, and general availability is planned for 2027.Developed in Response to Customer DemandEnterprise adoption of AVD and Windows 365 continues to grow as organizations move off legacy VDI such as Citrix and Omnissa desktops, retire aging on-premises infrastructure, and standardize on Microsoft's cloud desktop platforms. As those estates grow from pilots to thousands of users, running them by hand through scripts and portal clicks stops scaling, so Liquidware customers asked for an enterprise-grade way to operate AVD at scale: one that controls Azure spend, keeps every component inside their own environment, and works with the Liquidware solutions they already run.Liquidware solutions already run in some of the largest AVD and Windows 365 environments in the world. ProfileUnityTM handles user and policy management alongside Microsoft FSLogix, FlexAppTM provides Modern App Delivery that complements Microsoft Intune and is integrated into AVD App attach, and StratusphereTM UX delivers monitoring and visibility before, during and after migration. CommandCTRLTM brings remote control and remediation to organization endpoints. And now, FleetCTRL completes that suite with orchestration, giving enterprises one partner for running their cloud desktops, managing users, delivering applications and measuring the experience, all built on what Microsoft already delivers.What FleetCTRL Delivers. Cost control that holds up to scrutiny. FleetCTRL right-sizes and scales AVD capacity to actual demand, so organizations pay for the desktops their users need rather than the capacity they planned for.. Your tenant, your control. FleetCTRL is not SaaS. It runs in the customer's own Azure tenant or on-premises, keeping management data and access inside the organization's security boundary. It is also compatible with Azure Government (GovCloud).. AVD and Windows 365 from one platform. FleetCTRL leads with the depth AVD environments demand, and brings image lifecycle management and batched rolling updates to Windows 365, so teams running both manage their images and roll out updates from one place.. Flexible licensing. FleetCTRL will be available with named-user or concurrent licensing, letting organizations match cost to how their workforce actually connects.. Enterprise support. Standard and 24×7 support options are available.Executive Perspective“Our enterprise customers told us exactly what they wanted: the economics and agility of Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, without handing control of their environment to someone else,” said David Bieneman, Founder and CEO of Liquidware.“FleetCTRL runs where their desktops run, inside their own tenant, and it works hand in hand with the Liquidware solutions they already trust. Microsoft has built a great platform. FleetCTRL helps enterprises run it at full scale.”See FleetCTRL at Microsoft Ignite 2026Booth demos: FleetCTRL makes its first public appearance on November 17 with live demonstrations throughout the show in Liquidware booth 5320R through November 19.Theater session:“Accelerating Microsoft AVD & Windows 365: Use Cases and a First Look,” Wednesday, November 18, at 4:20 p.m. PT, presented by Jason E. Smith, VP of Marketing & Alliances, and Jack Smith, Senior Solutions Architect, Liquidware in Microsoft Ignite Hub Theater F.Preview AvailabilityThe FleetCTRL preview is by invitation. Organizations can apply today at . Applications are reviewed and approved applicants receive access when the preview opens in the first quarter of 2027. General availability is planned for 2027, with pricing to be announced at that time.About FleetCTRLFleetCTRL is Liquidware's enterprise orchestration platform for Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Deployed in the customer's own Azure tenant or on-premises, FleetCTRL deploys, manages, right-sizes and scales cloud desktop environments to control cost and strengthen governance, and it pairs with ProfileUnity, FlexApp, Stratusphere UX and CommandCTRL for complete management of the cloud desktop.About LiquidwareLiquidware delivers a comprehensive suite of digital workspace management solutions that not only optimize the digital employee experience, but also provide advanced user and application management across any Windows workspace: virtual, physical, or cloud. Liquidware's solutions encompass four key areas: managing, delivering, monitoring, and controlling across the entire digital workspace. Globally, numerous enterprises leverage Liquidware's offerings to significantly reduce the time and effort involved in workspace management, while enhancing security, flexibility, and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD), Windows 365, Citrix, Omnissa Horizon, Amazon WorkSpaces and other platforms. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit or follow on LinkedIn.

Raymond Swanson

Liquidware

+1 224-836-1541 ext. 144

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Liquidware Unveils FleetCTRL Preview at Microsoft Ignite 2026, Bringing Enterprise Orchestration to AVD and Windows 365 News Provided By Liquidware November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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