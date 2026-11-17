PPL's new GS-1 Price to Compare takes effect Dec. 1, 2026. Some variable and fixed rate commercial plans on PAEnergyRatings are running over 24% lower. Rates as of Nov. 10, 2026.

PPL's commercial Price to Compare is up 29.43% since 2021. PA businesses can save over 24% vs. PPL by comparing electricity plans on PAEnergyRatings.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PA Businesses Can Save Over 24% vs. PPL by Comparing Commercial Electricity PlansPPL announced that its default supply rate for GS-1 General Service will decrease from 12.748 cents per kWh to 12.335 cents per kWh on December 1, 2026. The change in the Price to Compare (or PTC) affects 29 counties in central and eastern PA. Business owners in Allentown, Harrisburg, and Scranton may pay 3.24% less on their monthly electricity bills this winter if they stick with the default rate.While the December decrease may seem encouraging, analysts with PAEnergyRatings advises the December 1 decrease doesn't mean long term savings. Data shows PPL's commercial Price to Compare has risen 29.43% over the past five years.During this time, most of PPL's PTC rate increases stemmed from tight generator supplies on the PJM Interconnection grid as well as rising wholesale prices throughout the industry. Unlike residential bills, where delivery charges make up a larger share, commercial electric bills are driven mainly by the energy supply rate.Because the PTC is a pass-through rate, PPL does not mark it up. Customers who do not shop for a retail plan pay what PPL pays for the electricity.As a result, energy analysts expect PPL's commercial rate could rise again in the coming year. Businesses that stay on the PTC may pay more than they would by comparing Pennsylvania commercial electricity rates and choosing a retail plan.Karl Trollinger, CEO of Lumanex, says,“Pennsylvania businesses that watch every dollar should shop for cheap electricity before December 1. Right now, some variable and fixed rate plans are running over 24% below PPL's December rate. Business owners who act soon can secure a lower rate and avoid future increases. By comparing plans on sites like PAEnergyRatings, they can switch electricity providers in PA and find a plan that fits their commercial needs.”The full version of this release is available atPAEnergyRatings is operated by Lumanex LLC.Lumanex LLC operates an energy management platform and a network of energy shopping websites across 11 states across 56 utilities, providing our advisory, comparison and ratings service to over 58 million residential and commercial customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform and provide a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight, advice, in-depth energy company service evaluations, and personalized recommendations.# # #Lumanex LLC

Vernon Trollinger

PAEnergyRatings

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New PPL Commercial Price to Compare Takes Effect Dec. 1, Up 29% Since 2021 News Provided By Electricity Ratings, LLC November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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