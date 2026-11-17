New branding and website developed with The Digital Ring invite visitors to explore science, nature, history, and the arts

- Emily Irwin, Communications and Marketing Lead at YerkesWILLIAMS BAY, WI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The world's largest refracting telescope may bring people to Yerkes. A concert, an art experience, or a walk through its historic grounds could bring them back.A new brand identity and website, developed with The Digital Ring, connect those experiences under one shared idea: discovery. The work reflects Yerkes' evolution and helps visitors find more of what happens at the Wisconsin landmark-from scientific research and stargazing to performances and educational programs.“Someone might know Yerkes for the telescope and have no idea they could come for a performance or spend time exploring the grounds,” said Caitlin Jagla, Creative Strategist at The Digital Ring.“We wanted to make those possibilities visible, so people could find something that interests them and discover another reason to come back.”The Digital Ring worked with Yerkes staff and board members to develop a brand strategy centered on discovery: the common thread across its scientific, natural, historical, and artistic experiences.A new logo inspired by those four areas of focus, a distinctive color palette, and photography featuring people, place, and participation give that strategy a recognizable expression.The website carries it forward with the invitation“Deeply rooted. Infinitely curious.” Visitors can explore each area of focus or follow direct paths to tours and events, educational visits, and opportunities to support Yerkes.A person arriving online to learn about the Great Refractor can also discover an upcoming performance. An educator can explore options for a school visit. A prospective donor can see how contributions support preservation and future experiences through the Grow Beyond Our Galaxy campaign.The approach connects the institution's broader vision with practical next steps for the people who will help bring it to life.“Yerkes has evolved into a multidisciplinary destination where science, nature, history, and the arts come together, creating new opportunities for exploration and discovery,” said Emily Irwin, Communications and Marketing Lead at Yerkes.“Our rebranding was an important step in communicating the full breadth of what Yerkes has to offer and ensuring our identity reflects not only our remarkable history, but also our vision for the future.”The refreshed brand and website give Yerkes a shared framework for introducing its many experiences as programming, restoration, and plans for the property continue to develop.Explore the new website at yerkesobservatory.About The Digital RingThe Digital Ring is a marketing and strategy agency focused on solving complex business challenges. The team works with organizations to clarify their message, strengthen their digital presence, and build systems that support long-term results.About YerkesLocated in Williams Bay, Wisconsin, Yerkes is a destination for discovery across science, nature, history, and the arts. Home to the world's largest refracting telescope, it brings together scientific research, education, performances, tours, and experiences across its historic building and grounds.

Kathryn Wundrow

The Digital Ring

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Known for its telescope, Yerkes brings a broader story into view News Provided By The Digital Ring November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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