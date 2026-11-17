Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market

The Business Research Company's Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The long fiber thermoplastics market is experiencing swift expansion, driven by evolving industrial demands and technological advancements. With applications spanning automotive to electronics, this sector is set for substantial growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, major regional players, and future outlook of this rapidly developing industry.

Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Size and Growth Outlook

The long fiber thermoplastics market has demonstrated significant growth in recent years, with its size expected to increase from $3.29 billion in 2025 to $3.66 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. This historic growth is largely fueled by rising demand for lightweight automotive parts, increasing use of thermoplastic composites in structural roles, a preference for materials that offer high strength and dimensional stability, expanded capabilities in injection and compression molding, and the substitution of traditional metal components.

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Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $5.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.8%. This anticipated rise is supported by greater adoption of long fiber thermoplastics (LFTs) in electric vehicles, heightened demand for recyclable composite materials, increasing utilization of carbon fiber-reinforced thermoplastics in high-performance sectors, broader application of lightweight components across industries, and growing interest in advanced thermoplastic materials for electrical and electronic products. Noteworthy trends forecasted during this period include wider use of lightweight structural composites, greater incorporation of long glass fiber reinforcement, advancements in continuous fiber thermoplastics, development of superior thermoplastic composites, and expanded use of compression molding for LFT parts.

Understanding Long Fiber Thermoplastics and Their Applications

Long fiber thermoplastics consist of composite materials reinforced with relatively long fibers, typically glass or carbon, which enhance their mechanical strength and dimensional stability compared to unreinforced plastics. These materials are manufactured into structural and semi-structural parts using methods such as injection molding or compression molding, making them suitable for a variety of demanding applications.

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How Electric Vehicle Adoption Is Fueling Long Fiber Thermoplastics Demand

A primary driver behind the growth of the long fiber thermoplastics market is the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs, which rely wholly or partially on electricity stored in batteries and use electric motors instead of conventional engines, are gaining popularity due to heightened environmental concerns. These vehicles help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to cleaner air and supporting global sustainability initiatives.

Long fiber thermoplastics play a crucial role in EV manufacturing by offering lightweight, durable, and impact-resistant components. These materials help reduce the overall weight of vehicles, boost energy efficiency, extend driving range, and improve the durability of structural parts and battery systems. For example, in July 2026, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed that combined sales of hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles accounted for 24% of new light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026, up from 22% in the same quarter of 2025. This rising EV adoption is directly driving demand within the long fiber thermoplastics market.

Regional Insights and Market Share Predictions for Long Fiber Thermoplastics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the c. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the sector's development.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Comprehensive Report on the Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market Including Forecasts, Innovations, and Industry Insights News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional



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