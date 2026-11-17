Question Difficulty helps marketing teams and agencies assess the competition behind the buyer questions they want their brands to answer. It combines a numerical score, five difficulty grades and an interactive map with the saved AI answers and cited web

New feature grades buyer questions using the sources cited in AI answers, helping teams decide where to focus their next article or website update.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pyra which builds AI agents for sales, marketing, finance and operations, launched a new feature to its Prime AI Visibility platform. Prime AI Visibility's Question Difficulty helps marketing teams and agencies assess the competition behind the buyer questions they want their brands to answer. Question Difficulty combines a numerical score, five difficulty grades and an interactive map with the saved AI answers and cited websites behind each assessment.“For a marketing team reviewing dozens of questions, knowing where its brand appears leaves another decision: which question deserves the next investment in content?” said Alex Mannine, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Pyra.“Question Difficulty gives teams a way to compare those opportunities before assigning an article, expanding a service page or recommending work to a client.”Product detailsThe feature evaluates two signals from saved checks: how many distinct websites an AI tool cites compared with its usual citation count, and the backlink-based authority of those websites. Authority data comes from DataForSEO's backlink index, with the brand's own websites excluded from the authority calculation.Each graded question receives a score from 0 to 100 and one of five labels: Easy, Moderate, Somewhat difficult, Difficult or Very difficult. Lower scores indicate less competition under Prime's methodology. The assessment complements the existing Prime AI Visibility Score. The visibility score summarizes a brand's observed presence in the selected check; Question Difficulty helps teams judge the competitive conditions around an individual question. Together, the two measures show teams where a brand currently appears and how much effort it will likely take to earn visibility on each question. Users can:●Prioritize questions: Sort checked questions from easiest to hardest and filter by difficulty grade.●Explore the competitive landscape: Use the Difficulty Map to compare citation counts and cited-site authority, then select a question to inspect its evidence.●Explain a recommendation: Review the cited websites and per-tool source counts behind a grade when discussing content priorities with colleagues or clients.●Follow changes: Review difficulty alongside saved check history and include it in executive PDF and CSV reports.A question supported by fewer, lower-authority sources may merit earlier attention than one drawing on many established websites. Teams can weigh that assessment against the question's relevance to their products, services and buyers. Difficulty is a planning estimate based on saved checks; it does not guarantee a mention, citation or placement in a future AI answer.Question Difficulty also appears when selecting checked questions in Prime AI Visibility's Content Studio, connecting the assessment to content planning. New in-app Workflow guides and Explainers help users interpret the grades, understand the map and find the supporting evidence.Existing customers can open Saved results on the Dashboard or Reports page, sort by difficulty or select the Difficulty Map. Eligible existing saved checks can receive grades without rerunning an AI check. Questions without sufficient evidence display an ungraded status.Pyra AI PlatformsPyra's AI agents help B2B companies grow revenue, make faster and better-informed decisions, and cut repetitive work across their sales and marketing teams.●Prime AI Visibility shows brands how they are discovered, cited and recommended when buyers research through ChatGPT and other AI answer engines. Primey, Prime AI's built-in assistant, turns that visibility data into plain-language analysis and a clear next step. Its Predictor evaluates each AI search opportunity using buyer question data, existing organic visibility, competitive citation evidence and site authority, then shows marketing and revenue teams where investment is likely to pay off and where it is not. Prime AI Visibility's Benchmark helps marketing and revenue teams see how AI answers describe brands in buyer research.●Pyra's Lead Seeker finds the right buyers in real time using fresh contact intelligence, and its Lead Outreach platform turns those prospects into personalized conversations across email, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and phone. Together, these products cover the B2B revenue cycle from AI visibility to prospecting and outreach.About PyraPyra builds AI agents for sales, marketing, finance and operations. Prime AI Visibility helps teams review how their brands appear in selected AI answers, use saved evidence to plan content improvements and compare later results. Learn more at pyrabuilds.

Nick Mitsis

Percepture, Inc.

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Prime AI Visibility Launches Question Difficulty to Help Marketers Prioritize Content for AI Search News Provided By Percepture, Inc. November 17, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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