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- Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO, PurismSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Purism, a Social Purpose Corporation dedicated to privacy, security, and digital freedom, today announced its second smartphone crowdfunding campaign for the Librem 5 v2, the next generation of its flagship smartphone.Powered by an eight-core RISC-V processor and running PureOS, the Librem 5 v2 offers an alternative, grounded in free software, open standards, and user ownership.The campaign is now live, inviting privacy advocates, open-source enthusiasts, and consumers seeking digital independence to help bring the Librem 5 v2 to market.“The Librem 5 v2 is the answer we all have been waiting for,” said Todd Weaver, Founder and CEO of Purism.“A smartphone that works for you, not for the companies collecting your data. No mandatory Big Tech accounts or operating systems. A smart phone designed to put you in control of your digital life.”The move to RISC-V is central to Purism's long-term effort to build a more open and auditable mobile platform. The company says the architecture offers a path toward greater independence from proprietary processor designs. Bringing the platform to a fully functioning phone will require substantial engineering, including work on graphics, peripherals, power management, and app compatibility.“RISC-V is the future, and Librem 5 v2 is the perfect product to bring it to a mainstream audience,” said CTO Jonathon Hall.“Purism's Librem 5 v2, built on the open RISC-V architecture and PureOS, represents a rare opportunity to give users the privacy, transparency, and control they deserve by rethinking the mobile platform from the processor up.”The Librem 5 v2 crowdfunding campaign is underway. The phone-only reward is listed at $1,599; campaign options also include payment plans and a phone-and-cellular-service bundle. Purism anticipates delivery approximately 14 to 15 months after the campaign ends. Because development is ongoing, the company notes that campaign rewards and timelines are not guaranteed.“Technology should serve people, not turn them into products,” said Weaver.“The Librem 5 v2 is our next step toward a mobile future built around ownership, transparency, and digital freedom.”Key features include:1. PureOS: A fully free and open-source operating system designed around user freedom rather than platform lock-in.2. Physical hardware kill switches: Simple switches that physically disconnect the camera, microphone, and wireless communications, putting critical privacy controls directly in users' hands.3. Privacy by design: An approach intended to minimize unnecessary data collection and exposure of personally identifiable information.4. Independent technology: No required reliance on accounts or services from Big Tech or AI platform providers for the phone's core operation.5. A commitment to digital freedom: Technology built around transparency, individual choice, and control over personal data.A second chapter built on more than a decade of innovationPurism first entered the smartphone market through crowdfunding for the original Librem 5, demonstrating demand for an alternative smart phone.The Librem 5 v2 builds on that foundation, bringing together Purism's experience in independent hardware development, free software, and privacy-focused product design.Through its new crowdfunding campaign, Purism is inviting customers and supporters to help bring the next generation of the Librem 5 to market.“My vision at the outset was to create technologies that respect the people using them,” Weaver said.“It is why we formed as a Social Purpose Corporation, to put individual digital rights above all else.” Weaver shares.Backed by a Social PurposePurism's commitment goes beyond product development. The company has authored a Digital Bill of Rights outlining fundamental principles for digital freedom, including the right to protect personal data, verify software, change providers, and avoid unwanted tracking.These principles are central to Purism's identity as a Social Purpose Corporation, where its mission to advance users' digital rights is embedded in its articles of incorporation.Take control of your digital future. Back Librem 5 v2 today.Visit Purism's Librem 5 v2 web store to support the campaign.About PurismPurism is a social purpose company that develops devices and services with a focus on freedom, privacy, and security.

Yavnika Khanna

Purism SPC

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Purism Launches Librem 5 v2, A RISC-V Phone to Empower People News Provided By Yavnika Khanna, Purism SPC November 17, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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