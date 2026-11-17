DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANY has announced a new self-hosted integration for KnowBe4 PhishER, enabling Security Operations Centers (SOCs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to automate suspicious email analysis and strengthen phishing detection with behavioral evidence.

The ANY Sandbox Integration for KnowBe4 PhishER enables security teams to incorporate behavioral analysis into their existing phishing triage processes using configurable Rules, Actions, and message tags.

Organizations can automatically submit flagged emails to ANY Interactive Sandbox, track analysis status, and receive verdicts directly in PhishER.

These verdicts can be used to trigger subsequent PhishER workflows, including routing malicious messages for response or suspicious cases for additional review. Analysts can also access the full Sandbox investigation through a direct link to examine attack behavior, malicious infrastructure, and extracted indicators of compromise.

The integration supports both automated and analyst-initiated submissions, allowing organizations to define which reported emails require behavioral analysis.

By connecting behavioral analysis with phishing triage automation, the integration helps security teams improve several critical areas of SOC performance:

. Faster Phishing Triage: Automated email submission and verdict delivery eliminate repetitive manual transfers between platforms. Across ANY users, 94% report faster triage.

. Higher Threat Detection Accuracy: Behavioral analysis helps identify malicious activity in suspicious attachments and URLs. ANY Interactive Sandbox has demonstrated a 36% higher detection rate, helping teams reduce the risk of missed threats.

. Fewer Unnecessary Escalations: Consistent behavioral verdicts provide Tier 1 analysts with stronger evidence for initial classification. ANY helps SOC teams achieve 30% fewer Tier 1-to-Tier 2 escalations.

Learn more about the integration on ANY's blog.

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Trusted by over 700,000 cybersecurity professionals and 16,000 organizations worldwide, ANY helps security teams detect and investigate malware and phishing threats faster.

Its Interactive Sandbox provides real-time behavioral analysis of suspicious files and URLs, helping analysts identify malicious activity, investigate attack chains, and make informed response decisions.

ANY's Threat Intelligence Lookup and Threat Intelligence Feeds complement behavioral analysis with intelligence sourced from real-world investigations, helping organizations strengthen threat monitoring, triage, incident response, and threat hunting.

ANYRUN FZCO

ANYRUN FZCO

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ANY Announces KnowBe4 PhishER Integration to Accelerate Phishing Triage and Response News Provided By ANYRUN FZCO November 17, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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