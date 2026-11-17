MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 17 (IANS) The controversy over naming the Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur six-lane bridge as 'Nitish Setu' has intensified, with senior Janata Dal-United leader and Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, on Tuesday, hitting back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Responding to Tejashwi Yadav's remarks, Lalan Singh questioned the development record of the 15-year tenure of former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and asked the RJD leader to first find out from his father what work had been done during that period.

Speaking to journalists in Patna, the JD-U leader said that Tejashwi had never been a serious politician and that his statements did not deserve a response.

He alleged that not even a small culvert was constructed during the Lalu Prasad Yadav-Rabri Devi government, while existing bridges were allowed to deteriorate.

The Union Minister described 'Nitish Setu' as a symbol of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's vision, claiming that the project was conceived and closely monitored by him.

"From the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the completion of construction, Nitish Kumar had personally taken an interest in its progress," he said.

Lalan Singh added that Nitish Kumar regularly inspected the construction work, including when he was also holding Bihar's Road Construction Ministry portfolio.

He accused Tejashwi Yadav of limiting his politics to making baseless allegations.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had taken a sarcastic swipe at the decision to name the bridge after Nitish Kumar, suggesting that such names were generally given in honour of people who had passed away.

He alleged that the move carried a political message about the Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary's future and was intended to signal the end of his political career.

The RJD had also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using the naming decision to appease the JD-U.

The RJD linked the move to tensions within the NDA following the induction of independent MLCs who had defeated JD-U candidates in the recent Legislative Council elections.

The six-lane bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district, passing through Raghopur.

A section extending up to Raghopur is already operational, while the remaining stretch from Raghopur to Bidupur is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21.

The bridge is expected to improve connectivity between North and South Bihar, making travel to Patna easier for people from districts such as Vaishali, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani.

It is also expected to facilitate freight movement and commercial transportation between North Bihar and the state capital Patna.