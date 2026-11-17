MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 17 (IANS) Raijor Dal Chief Akhil Gogoi has launched a fresh attack on the Congress, accusing it of undermining regional parties and independent people's movements instead of concentrating its political efforts on defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Gogoi alleged that the Congress had weakened the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement by organising parallel protests and competing with an independent grassroots agitation.

"By dividing the streets and competing with a genuine mass revolt, your party weakened the CJP movement, gave the ruling regime (BJP government) room to contain it, and squandered the nation's best opportunity for a decisive fight," he said.

He added that the Opposition's prospects of defeating the BJP in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections would remain limited unless the Congress and other parties extended support to independent mass movements, irrespective of differences over their leadership.

In another letter to political activist Yogendra Yadav, the Raijor Dal President alleged that the Congress had repeatedly attempted to marginalise regional allies and grassroots movements while projecting the BJP as its principal ideological opponent.

Gogoi also described the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, which demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, as a "historic blunder".

He criticized Yogendra Yadav, All India Students' Association President Neha Bora and Left leaders, alleging that they had allowed themselves to be used by the Congress.

The CJP had been independently campaigning for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Gogoi also accused the Congress of prioritising Rahul Gandhi's projection as the Opposition's Prime Ministerial face over building a broader and more inclusive alliance.

He called for equal participation among opposition parties and urged Congress leaders to strengthen grassroots organisation and booth-level networks.

The latest political exchange comes two months after the Assam Congress severed political ties with the Raijor Dal on September 3, citing a breach of alliance ethics.

In the April state Assembly elections, Raijor Dal won two of the 13 seats it contested, while the Congress secured 19. The BJP-led NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly.