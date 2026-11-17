MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 17 (IANS) The Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Kolkata (SMPK) has entered into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement with Charnock Hospital to upgrade its ageing Centenary Hospital into a 450- to 500-bed super-speciality facility.

​The project aims to enhance healthcare access for serving and retired port employees while generating steady revenue for the port.

​Under the Concession Agreement, structured on the Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) framework, Charnock Hospital will invest approximately Rs 411 crore to construct world-class medical infrastructure with zero capital burden on the port facility.

Port employees will continue to receive cashless, 100 per cent port-reimbursed treatment, and pensioner healthcare will remain heavily subsidised. Furthermore, SMPK will receive a gross revenue share from the private patients treated at the upgraded facility.​

Senior SMPK officials emphasised that the initiative is a win-win solution rather than a privatisation sell-off.

"This initiative will not only elevate healthcare standards for the entire Port community but will also ensure modern, affordable and accessible super-speciality treatment for all," a senior official stated, adding that the selection process was conducted transparently through an open tender with multi-stage approvals.

Officials noted that uninterrupted healthcare services will be maintained during the transition, and surplus capacity will serve the general public while creating new direct and indirect employment opportunities.

​Meanwhile, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), the labour wing of the CPI(M), has launched protests over apprehensions that casual workers might lose their jobs. Port authorities have countered these concerns, assuring that the expanded facility will retain casual employees according to operational requirements.