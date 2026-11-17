MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Nov 17 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Oman's Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik Al Said met Tuesday in the Omani capital Muscat to exchange views on the state of insecurity and tension in West Asia.

During the meeting, Araghchi briefed the Omani sultan on Iran's latest diplomatic initiative to end the war with the United States, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

He said Iran has always been serious about employing diplomacy, just as it has acted with "decisiveness and determination" to defend its territorial integrity and national interests.

Araghchi also pointed to the "bright and longstanding" history of Iran-Oman relations, expressing Tehran's determination to further strengthen ties with Muscat in all areas of common interest, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The Omani sultan, for his part, underscored the significance of the "historical and friendly" relations between the two countries, appreciating Iran's "responsible approach" to ensuring regional peace and stability.

He also stressed the necessity for continued consultations among regional countries to manage the current critical situation and prevent escalation.

Separately, Araghchi held trilateral talks in Muscat with his Omani and Uzbekistani counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Bakhtiyor Saidov, where they stressed the need to restore freedom of navigation and secure safe passage for international trade to support market stability and regional economic cooperation, Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also on Tuesday, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said that Doha would meet Iranian officials later in the day as part of its continuing mediation to narrow U.S.-Iran differences over proposals to end the regional crisis.

Araghchi arrived in Muscat Monday night following a visit to Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, where he attended the 30th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organisation.

–IANS

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