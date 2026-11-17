MS Dhoni Retires From IPL as Chennai Super Kings Name Him Team Mentor

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 17 (ANI): Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) paid tribute to legendary MS Dhoni with a glittering drone show as he brought down curtains on his IPL career. CSK, the franchise for which Dhoni has played 17 seasons, confirmed on Tuesday that Dhoni will transition into a new role as the franchise's Team Mentor ahead of the IPL 2027 season, marking a significant change in the association that has defined much of his cricketing journey.

The announcement brings the curtain down on Dhoni's extraordinary playing career in the IPL, which began with the inaugural edition in 2008. Having been one of the faces of the tournament since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves behind an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures to have played the competition. During the light show on CSK's Instagram Live, the sky lit up with pictures of Dhoni's face, his signature helicopter shot, of him pulling out a stumping and the phrase "Thala Forever" with his jersey number seven behind it.

Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback. Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player. Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)