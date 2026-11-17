UNICEF and IAP Launch New Platform to Advance Child Rights in India

Leading up to the World Children's Day on November 20, UNICEF and the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) on Tuesday launched a dedicated Child Rights Pledge Platform on the official IAP website. The initiative aims to support paediatricians across India to become champions for children's rights by strengthening their understanding of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and promoting the integration of child rights principles into everyday interactions with children and their families.

According to a press release, the partnership aims to embed child rights into daily consultations by informing, educating, and engaging paediatricians on the Convention of the Rights of the Child. In his remarks as Chief Guest, Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, applauded the initiative by the Indian Association of Paediatrics and UNICEF and underlined the importance of strengthened partnership and collaborative actions to reach all children, especially those most vulnerable and hard-to-reach, by galvanising a whole-of-society movement.

Speaking at the joint launch today, Neelam Mohan, President of IAP, said,“For more than 50,000 paediatricians across India, this initiative is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment not only to children's health, but also to their rights and well-being holistically. We see children at every stage of their development and can recognise when their health, nutrition, development or well-being is compromised. We can identify and respond to abuse, neglect, exploitation, discrimination and other threats to children's safety. We are trusted by families and communities, and our voices can influence attitudes, practices and behaviours. By taking the pledge, we commit to promoting, protecting and advancing the rights of every child through our daily interactions with children, families and communities.”

Hosted on the official IAP website, the initiative is supported by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics' network of over 50,000 paediatricians across India, creating a powerful platform to promote and advance children's rights through everyday engagement with children and their families, said M Singaravelu, President-elect, IAP. Jesper Moller, Deputy Representative (Programmes), UNICEF India said,“As UNICEF marks 80 years, we are proud to strengthen our partnership with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics to help turn children's rights into everyday reality. Children's rights must move from commitment to everyday reality. Paediatricians are uniquely placed to make that happen, through the care they provide and the trust they hold with children and families. Together with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics, we want to build a nationwide movement of Child Rights Champions for every child.”

Joseph Haddad, President of the International Pediatric Association; Asiri Abeyagunawardena, President of the Asia Pacific Pediatric Association; and Naveen Thacker, Executive Director of the International Pediatric Association also underscored the importance of advancing child rights through the pediatric community worldwide. Paediatricians from across India have joined the launch, commented Secretary General Ruchira Gupta, re-affirming IAP's Commitment to Child Rights, the press release stated.