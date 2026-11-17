PM Modi Consolidates Act East Policy With Key ASEAN Visit Initiatives

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India has further consolidated a crucial pillar of its Act East Policy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's packed two-day diplomatic visit to Manila, highlighted by the announcement of free e-visas for tourists from ASEAN countries alongside sweeping initiatives in maritime cooperation, disaster management, resilient supply chains, and technology co-creation.

Addressing a special press briefing as Prime Minister Modi neared the conclusion of his visit, which began the previous evening and featured participation in the 23rd India-ASEAN Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said the visit underscored the strategic weight of the engagements. "The most important thing is the fact that our engagement with a very important building block of India's Act East policy has taken place and has been further consolidated, and it will go from strength to strength," Tandon said.

According to the MEA readout, PM Modi's announcement of free e-visas for ASEAN tourists formed part of a broader set of proposals to deepen people-to-people and economic ties. Alongside the diplomatic summits, the Prime Minister also engaged with the Indian diaspora, with Tandon noting, "The Prime Minister has almost concluded his very packed visit to Manila that started yesterday evening... Today, at the request of a section of the community, the Prime Minister took time off to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a new building that will house the historic Khalsa Diwan Temple."

Explaining the core thrust of PM Modi's interactions with Southeast Asian leaders, Tandon said the Prime Minister highlighted the shared geopolitical realities, commonalities, common values, and aligned perspectives on international developments shared by India and ASEAN member states. Outlining the four major pillars of PM Modi's proposals at the ASEAN-India Summit, Tandon detailed how New Delhi aims to operationalise this partnership. "The first idea was that as maritime neighbours, it is inevitable that our collaboration will focus on activities in the maritime domain," Tandon said, adding that the Prime Minister stressed taking this work forward by suggesting "the creation of a long-term plan for India-ASEAN maritime cooperation that would focus on several other subjects, including maritime connectivity, scientific research, and disaster management, while remaining focused on practical activities."

Addressing regional security, Tandon noted that "the second suggestion that the Prime Minister made was the need for us to continue our combat against the scourge of transnational crime." On the economic front, he said, "Thirdly, the Prime Minister noted that both our economies in India and in ASEAN depend, or critically depend, on reliable supply chains. So he invited collaboration, inviting ASEAN member states to work with India on practical ways and means to develop resilient supply chains, particularly in minerals and critical minerals, which are so important for manufacturing today." Rounding out the four key pillars, Tandon added, "Fourthly, it was discussed-the idea of the criticality of technology. The Prime Minister noted that both India and ASEAN member states need to move away from being mere consumers of technology to becoming co-creators of technology."

Highlighting the adoption of the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Cooperation in Disaster Management, Tandon emphasised its operational value across adjoining oceanic regions. "The significance of the statement we have adopted is that we are doing a lot on disaster management. We have a fair amount of capability, and the ASEAN platform also has significant capability," he said. "The attempt is to systematise that interaction between India, which presides over the Indian Ocean maritime zone, and the ASEAN system, which presides over a very important adjoining maritime zone."

Turning to the 21st East Asia Summit, Tandon detailed three key proposals put forward by the Prime Minister. "The Prime Minister suggested setting up a seafarers' safety initiative at the East Asia Summit that would focus on joint training and emergency responses aimed at ensuring seafarers' safety," he said. Noting that cybercrime featured frequently in member states' interventions this year, Tandon added, "The Prime Minister said that India could host a cybercrime conference at our National Forensic Sciences University to foster collaboration between our law enforcement agencies and strengthen our fight against this new form of transnational crime." Keeping with the EAS theme of collaboration and dialogue, he noted that PM Modi also "suggested organising a maritime heritage festival involving the participation of all East Asia Summit and ASEAN member states, which are all maritime nations."

Tandon also shed light on Prime Minister Modi's bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the summits with Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand. Discussing ties with Singapore, he noted, "When we speak to Singapore, it is one of the largest investors in India. There is a lot of investment in industrial parks and in skilling. We have interest in their skilling programmes as well, both for setting syllabuses for our Mission Karmayogi." On bilateral cooperation with the host nation, Tandon stated, "With the Philippines, we have interest in their public digital infrastructure. We have interest in railways; the Philippines is in the process of upgrading its railways, and we have capabilities in that." Meanwhile, characterising the Prime Minister's bilateral interaction with Thai leadership, Tandon concluded, "Regarding Thailand, it was a first meeting, so it was more of an introductory engagement, as this is the first time the Prime Minister has met them."