Akhilesh Yadav Hails Azam Khan Bail As Victory For Truth And Justice

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 17 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday welcomed the granting of bail to party leader Azam Khan, describing it as a victory for justice and saying that truth ultimately prevails. In a post on X, Yadav said, "The granting of bail to the respected Azam Khan Sahib is a victory for justice. This is the power of truth: in the end, truth alone prevails." आदरणीय आज़म ख़ान साहब की ज़मानत मंज़ूर होना इंसाफ़ की जीत है। यही सदाक़त की ताक़त होती है कि आख़िर में सच ही जीतता है। - Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) senior leader Azam Khan in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), observing that the mandatory provisions governing his arrest were prima facie not strictly followed. A division bench of Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Devendra Singh observed that, prima facie, the mandatory provisions of Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) were not strictly complied with at the time of Khan's arrest. The court directed Khan's release on a personal bond along with two sureties of an equal amount. He will have to furnish the bail bonds to the satisfaction of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ghaziabad. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for December 10.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Imran Ullah appeared on behalf of Azam Khan before the Allahabad High Court. The interim relief comes in the ED's money laundering case against the senior Samajwadi Party leader. Azam Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur Sadar and former Cabinet minister, has been one of the SP's prominent leaders and a long-standing influential political figure in Uttar Pradesh. He has been lodged in Rampur district jail since November last year following his conviction in a forgery case. He was also sentenced to two years in prison in a case relating to his alleged objectionable remarks about cleaning the shoes of government officials, including the then Collector-cum-District Magistrate, during the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign. On October 28, the ED attached the land and building of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. The agency put the book value of the attached property at Rs 426 crore, while its estimated current market value was Rs 1,170 crore. Founded by Azam Khan in 2006, Mohammad Ali Jauhar University is a private university located in Rampur.