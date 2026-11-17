A high-paying corporate career, an MBA from IIM Bangalore and experience with leading automobile companies were part of 37-year-old Akshita Jain's professional journey. However, she has decided to leave all that behind and embrace Jain asceticism. Her 61-year-old mother, Shiromani Bajaj, has chosen the same path.

The mother-daughter duo from Gurugram is preparing to become Jain sadhvis, leaving behind their professional lives and worldly attachments. Akshita reportedly earned an annual package of Rs 50 lakh in her most recent role at Volkswagen, while her mother retired as a chief manager at Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) after 37 years of service.

Why did Akshita Jain leave her Rs 50 lakh job?

Akshita holds an MBA from IIM Bangalore and has worked with automobile companies such as Fiat, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen, as reported by India Today. Her interest in spirituality reportedly grew while she was working on artificial intelligence (AI) projects.

She became concerned about the environmental impact of building data centres. The excavation of large areas of land, she felt, could harm microscopic organisms living in the soil. This made her think more deeply about ahimsa, the Jain principle of non-violence towards all living beings.

Her mother's decision came after a long professional and personal journey. Shiromani retired from IOCL as a chief manager in October 2025. Following her husband's death and the completion of several family responsibilities, she became increasingly interested in Jain spirituality. Both women have been associated with Jain spiritual teacher Sadhvi Purnapragyashree.

What is Jain diksha and how does someone become a sadhvi?

A Jain sadhvi is a woman who has formally renounced worldly life to follow the path of a religious ascetic. The initiation into this life is known as diksha. It is a serious spiritual commitment, not simply a religious ceremony or a change in lifestyle.

The process generally involves a period of preparation under the guidance of a Jain guru or spiritual teacher. Aspirants learn Jain philosophy, scriptures and the strict rules that govern monastic life. They also gradually prepare themselves to give up possessions, money, business activities and ordinary social responsibilities. The decision is voluntary and requires readiness for a demanding way of life.

At the time of initiation, Jain monks and nuns undertake five major vows, known as mahavratas:

Ahimsa: Avoiding harm to any living being.

Satya: Speaking the truth.

Asteya: Not taking anything that has not been given.

Brahmacharya: Observing complete celibacy.

Aparigraha: Giving up possessions and attachment to material things.

These vows are followed strictly as part of the ascetic life. The exact rituals and practices can differ between Jain traditions and sects.

Jodhpur procession ahead of initiation

As part of the celebrations, a traditional Jain procession called a varghoda was scheduled in Jodhpur. Reports said members of the Jain community and religious figures would take part. The formal diksha ceremony has been reported as scheduled to take place in Chennai on February 25.