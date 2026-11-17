MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 17 (IANS) Suhail Ahmed Bhat and Sandip Mandi scored a goal each as India came back from a goal deficit to prevail 2-1 over Pakistan in the final of the SAFF Championship and completed a hat-trick of titles at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Mandi's header bounced off the turf, climbed beyond Yousuf Butt in the Pakistan goal and nestled in the top corner; with two minutes of regulation time remaining, India had found the moment that would turn a troubled evening into a historic one.

The defender's 88th-minute winner completed a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory for India over 10-man Pakistan, securing a record-extending 10th SAFF Championship crown.

Naushad Moosa's side was in deep trouble, stretched, unsettled and eventually breached by Alamgir Ghazi's curling finish in first-half stoppage time. With Pakistan leading 1-0 approaching the hour-mark, the Blue Tigers were under a lot of pressure.

But Junaid Shah's dismissal following a VAR review changed the course of the final, Suhail Ahmad Bhat restored parity, and Mandi supplied the decisive blow just as extra time loomed.

For Pakistan, appearing in their first SAFF Championship final, it was a painful ending to a contest they had controlled for much of the opening half.

Moosa retained the starting XI that had beaten Bhutan in the semifinals, but India struggled to find cohesion in the first half. Bhat offered an early threat, almost intercepting a back pass before firing over after cutting inside from the left.

Pakistan attacked with pace and width, finding space to deliver into the Indian penalty area. Arsh Anwer Shaikh was drawn towards the edge of his box in the 17th minute, and Muhammad Ali Khan's attempt towards the exposed goal required a covering intervention.

Moments later, McKeal Abdullah met a cross with an acrobatic flick from close range, only for Shaikh to react sharply and keep it out. The Indian goalkeeper remained busy as Pakistan continued to threaten, producing another important save during a spell in which India struggled to escape their own half.

The cooling break offered Moosa's men some respite. India began to retain possession more effectively, and Butt was forced into a sharp save to his right by a fierce effort from the edge of the area. Yet the improvement was brief, and Pakistan's pressure eventually brought its reward.

During the first minute of added time, Junaid's low delivery from the left took a deflection off Khaiminthang Lhungdim and fell to Ghazi. The midfielder controlled the ball before curling a right-footed finish into the far corner, giving Pakistan a deserved lead at the interval.

Moosa responded by replacing Manglenthang Kipgen with Macarton Nickson at half-time. The substitute immediately brought greater urgency to India's play and helped create their clearest opportunity yet in the 51st minute.

Driving through the middle, Nickson released Vishnu PV on the left. The forward's shot struck Butt and then the post, leaving India agonisingly close to an equaliser. The champions were beginning to impose themselves even before the final's most consequential intervention.

Junaid's studs-up challenge on Brison Fernandes initially went unpunished. A VAR review, however, sent the referee to the pitchside monitor, and the Pakistan player was shown a straight red card in the 59th minute.

India seized the opening almost immediately.

Lhungdim delivered from the right, Nickson failed to connect cleanly with his attempted first-time finish, and Bhat reacted to side-foot the ball into the net in the 60th minute. The forward celebrated as his teammates gathered around him. Pakistan's lead had disappeared, and the balance of the contest had shifted.

India pushed forward with renewed belief. Fernandes drove through midfield before shooting over, while Vishnu controlled the ball on his chest and forced Butt into another low save.

Moosa introduced Abdul Rabeeh and Irfan Yadwad for Fernandes and Vishnu in the 72nd minute, adding fresh legs against a Pakistan side now being forced to defend for long spells. The substitutes combined to threaten again when Irfan's low cross from the right found Rabeeh, whose first-time effort was blocked.

Still, the winner would not come. India worked the ball around the penalty area, searching for an opening as Pakistan crowded the spaces and the remaining minutes slipped away.

Then Rabeeh delivered the corner that settled the final.

Mandi rose to meet the outswinging ball and directed his header downwards. It bounced up towards the top corner, beyond Butt's reach, sending the defender sprinting away in celebration and sealing India's win.