MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RAMSEY, NJ, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Owner-operator of manufactured housing communities continues to grow across Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and beyond, pairing new acquisitions with sustained reinvestment in the neighborhoods it serves.







Regal Communities, a privately held owner and operator of manufactured housing communities, today announced that its portfolio has grown to more than 3,000 homesites across Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and other states. The milestone reflects the company's long-term commitment to preserving and improving one of the country's most important sources of attainable housing.

Manufactured housing is the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For working families, retirees, and first-time buyers, it offers a realistic path to a home of their own. Regal Communities' strategy is to acquire these communities, invest in them, and operate them for the long term.

"Affordable housing only works if it is also good housing," said Josh Schulman, founder of Regal Communities. "Every community we buy gets the same commitment: safe streets, reliable infrastructure, clean and well-kept common areas, and a management team that answers the phone. Growth matters to us because it lets us bring that standard to more residents."

Regal Communities takes a hands-on approach to ownership. After acquiring a community, the company typically invests in the fundamentals residents rely on most, including roads, water and sewer systems, lighting, landscaping, and shared amenities. It also brings new and refurbished homes to vacant sites, adding housing supply in markets where affordable options are scarce.

In Columbia, MO, we recently added 25 brand-new homes to a community at the most affordable price point for a new home in that market. In Atlanta, GA, we recently added a new gated playground for the many young families in the community.

The company's expansion has been driven by a selective acquisition strategy focused on well-located communities where capital investment and professional management can make a lasting difference. Regal Communities' leadership has acquired and operated manufactured housing communities across Florida, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Missouri, Texas, and New Jersey.

"Demand for attainable housing has never been greater, and manufactured housing is one of the few ways to meet it without subsidy," Rindner added. "We plan to keep growing and to keep earning the trust of the residents and towns we serve."

Regal Communities continues to evaluate acquisition opportunities nationwide and welcomes inquiries from community owners and brokers.

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About Regal Communities





Regal Communities is a privately held owner and operator of manufactured housing communities, with a portfolio of more than 3,000 homesites across Florida, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and other states. Founded by Alexander Rindner in 2017, the company is dedicated to providing clean, safe, and well-managed communities that make homeownership attainable for working families and retirees. For more information, visit regalcommunities.com.

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For more information about Regal Communities, contact the company here:

Regal Communities

Joan Parzel

(321) 252-8095

...

500 N Franklin Turnpike, Ramsey, NJ 07446

CONTACT: Joan Parzel