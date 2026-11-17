MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aurora, Colorado, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Yu Sleep has introduced Yu Sleep drops, a dietary supplement in liquid form, measured with a dropper and intended for adults to take in the half hour before bed, at the close of their evening routine. The drops can be ordered now, according to Yu Sleep.

Official Website Yu Sleep

Each Yu Sleep bottle holds 2 fl. oz. (60 mL), or about 30 servings of 2 mL. The Supplement Facts panel starts with vitamin B2 as riboflavin 5-phosphate (0.5 mg, 38% DV), vitamin B6 in the form of pyridoxal 5 phosphate (0.5 mg, 29% DV) and melatonin (0.9 mg), followed by a 637 mg proprietary blend of red tart cherry juice concentrate, magnesium glycinate, apigenin, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP from Griffonia seed extract, L-theanine and GABA.









Yu Sleep Product Introduction and Formulation Overview

Yu Sleep drops are a water-based liquid for adults, dispensed from an amber glass bottle that has a black dropper. The formula is built in two layers. Three items with their own amounts make up the first: two B vitamins in coenzyme forms and melatonin at 0.9 mg. A proprietary blend forms the second, in which seven ingredients from fruit, plants, minerals and amino acids share a total of 637 mg, named in order but not individually quantified.

Yu Sleep positions the drops as something taken once each night, shortly before going to bed. Its panel describes contents and serving size only, and this announcement stays within those limits.

Yu Sleep Ingredients: Melatonin, Two B Vitamins and a Seven-Part Blend

The Yu Sleep ingredients span everything from a vitamin that food makers also use as a coloring to a seed extract from a West African shrub. They differ in origin, in how long they have been studied and in the kind of studies done. Whether any study speaks to this liquid depends on matching its form, quantity, timing and setting, which a blend label rarely allows. Every entry in the Yu Sleep drops ingredients list appears below, in panel order.

Vitamins B2 and B6 (0.5 mg Each)

Riboflavin 5-phosphate is a form of vitamin B2 that is bright yellow, which is why food makers also use it as a coloring; pyridoxal 5 phosphate is one of the forms in which vitamin B6 occurs naturally in foods. Both vitamins are water-soluble and are found in everyday foods such as dairy products, eggs, fish, poultry, whole grains and fortified cereals. Each Yu Sleep serving lists 0.5 mg of each vitamin, equal to 38% of the Daily Value for B2 and 29% for B6. Research on both vitamins is extensive and general, and none of it concerns this formula. The two lines report content, and the label links no outcome to them.

Melatonin (0.9 mg)

Melatonin is a compound the body makes on its own, and it also occurs in small amounts in foods such as tart cherries, grapes, tomatoes and some nuts. In the United States, melatonin is marketed as a supplement, usually on its own. A large number of studies have tested it, and their outcomes differ by dose, by the hour it was taken, by the number of nights and by who took part. Yu Sleep lists melatonin at 0.9 mg per 2 mL serving, as its own line above the blend. The number states how much a serving holds, nothing more.

Red Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

Tart cherries, Prunus cerasus, are the sour cherries used in pies, preserves, dried fruit and juice, and much of the North American crop comes from orchards around the Great Lakes. Juice concentrate is made by removing most of the water from pressed cherry juice. Tart cherry products have appeared in small trials whose results are bound to the product and the regimen used. Red tart cherry juice concentrate is the first entry in the Yu Sleep blend; by the convention for blend labels, the first entry is the largest by amount, though no figure for it is printed. Its position records how the blend is made up and claims nothing for the drops.

Magnesium Glycinate

Magnesium is a mineral found in leafy greens, nuts, seeds, beans and whole grains, and it is sold in supplements in many chemical forms. Magnesium glycinate is magnesium bound to glycine, the smallest amino acid, and it is one of the forms used most widely in supplements. The magnesium literature is large and splits by form, dose and group studied. In Yu Sleep, magnesium glycinate is the second ingredient of the blend, and because no figure is printed for it, the label does not show how much magnesium a serving provides. Its listing is a matter of composition only.

Apigenin

Apigenin is a flavonoid, one of the plant pigments found in many foods and herbs, with notable amounts in parsley, celery and dried chamomile flowers, which have a long history as an evening herbal tea. Most research on apigenin has been carried out in the laboratory, and the smaller body of human work is tied to the source and dose of each study. Yu Sleep names apigenin third in its blend, unquantified. Seeing it on the label establishes only that it is in the formula.

Lemon Balm Extract

Lemon balm, Melissa officinalis, is a perennial herb of the mint family whose leaves give off a lemon scent when crushed. It has been grown in Mediterranean gardens since antiquity, brewed as an herbal tea and used in traditional herbal preparations, and it remains a common culinary herb. Lemon balm has been included in small studies, alone and in combinations, whose outcomes depend on the preparation and how it was used. In the Yu Sleep blend, lemon balm extract follows apigenin, unquantified like the rest of the blend. The label names it and leaves it at that.

5-HTP (Griffonia Seed Extract)

5-HTP, or 5-hydroxytryptophan, is a compound closely related to tryptophan, an amino acid found in protein foods. Supplement makers extract it from the seeds of Griffonia simplicifolia, a climbing shrub native to West and Central Africa. Human studies of 5-HTP are limited in number and vary in design, so their results hold only for the doses and groups examined. 5-HTP can interact with certain prescription medicines; for that reason, anyone on medication speaks with a doctor before using a product that contains it. Placed fifth in the Yu Sleep blend, 5-HTP appears on the label as an ingredient and as nothing beyond that.

L-Theanine and GABA

L-theanine is an amino acid found mainly in the leaves of the tea plant, Camellia sinensis, where it contributes to the savory taste of green tea. GABA, short for gamma-aminobutyric acid, is an amino acid that occurs naturally in fermented foods such as kimchi and tempeh and in some specially processed teas. Both are sold on their own as supplements, and both have been tried in small studies whose conclusions are limited to the doses and schedules used. They close the Yu Sleep blend, in that order, and no outcome is linked to either one on the label.

Liquid Format and Nightly Supplement Use

The order page directs two full droppers, which make up the 2 mL serving, taken sublingually 30 minutes before bed. At one serving a night, a 60 mL bottle lasts about a month, and a single evening serving is all the directions ask for.

A YuSleep bottle is amber glass topped by a black dropper; its purple and navy label shows a crescent moon, feathers and a pillow above the dietary supplement statement and the net contents line. Liquid is the form these ingredients come in, and the form says nothing of what they do.

Sleep Wellness as a Category Term

Sleep wellness describes a shelf category: the group of products adults reach for at the end of the day. It is a descriptive phrase, not a medical measure, and Yu Sleep does not describe its drops as changing any measurable value. Evening routines differ in many ways, from when the lights go off and how late screens stay on to when the last cup of coffee is poured, and the drops are designed to sit within those habits as one small step that leaves the rest of the routine in place.

Ingredient Research and Evidence Considerations

Research on the ten Yu Sleep ingredients is far from uniform. Melatonin and the B vitamins have been studied for decades; magnesium has a broad literature spread across many forms; tart cherry, lemon balm, L-theanine and GABA rest mostly on smaller trials; apigenin is still chiefly a laboratory subject. One type of evidence cannot answer for another; nor does a dose that was tested on its own say anything about an ingredient whose share of a blend is unpublished.

Published Yu Sleep research does not exist yet: the drops themselves have never been put through a clinical trial, and this release carries no trial results. Evidence about one ingredient at a time leaves the combined YuSleep formula unexamined.

Safety, Labeling and Responsible Supplement Use

Melatonin, 5-HTP and several of the botanicals have activity in the body, and certain prescription medicines interact with them. Any adult who takes medicine, is expecting or breastfeeding, or manages a health condition is advised to speak with a doctor before the first serving. YuSleep drops are intended for adults, at one serving a night.

The panel mentions no Yu Sleep side effects. The Yu Sleep supplement is for use at the stated serving and timing alone, and a doctor's guidance comes ahead of it at all times.

Yu Sleep Label Information

The YuSleep panel begins with the serving, 2 mL or two full droppers, and about 30 servings per 60 mL bottle. Riboflavin 5-phosphate and pyridoxal 5 phosphate carry 0.5 mg each together with their Daily Value percentages, while melatonin at 0.9 mg and the 637 mg blend show no Daily Value, since none exists for them.

A proprietary blend line orders its ingredients by amount, biggest first, and prints one total, so how much of each of the seven a serving holds is not disclosed. Listed as other ingredients are distilled water, glycerin, medium invert syrup, citric acid, erythritol, sodium citrate dihydrate, natural flavors, gum arabic, xanthan gum, magnesium glycinate, apigenin, lemon balm extract and potassium sorbate. Three blend ingredients, magnesium glycinate, apigenin and lemon balm extract, appear in this list as well, as the label prints it.

Formulation Transparency and Consumer Information

The Yu Sleep panel, as published on the order page, puts several things in view at once: the serving and servings per bottle, the figures and Daily Values for both vitamins, the melatonin figure, the 637 mg total and the seven blend entries in sequence, and every other ingredient down to the preservatives. The figures come from the Supplement Facts image that the brand's order page displays.

For bedtime products in particular, a short checklist applies. The drops belong on the list of everything an adult takes that a doctor or pharmacist keeps. Ingredients drawn from fruit and herbs still need to suit the individual. Two droppers once a night is the full serving. Anyone on prescribed medicine, anyone pregnant or nursing, and anyone younger than 18 gets a doctor's view before the first bottle is opened.

Yu Sleep Drops Availability and Launch Information

Yu Sleep says the drops are sold on the Yu Sleep official website, loveyusleep.com, in 2 fl. oz. bottles. Yu Sleep customer service answers email sent to... and calls to +1 302-404-2568, while the Yu Sleep drops product page describes the order process step by step.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What Are Yu Sleep Drops?

A dropper-dosed liquid supplement used before bed; its panel lists vitamins B2 and B6, melatonin at 0.9 mg and a 637 mg blend of seven ingredients.

What Ingredients Are Included in Yu Sleep Drops?

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin 5-phosphate, 0.5 mg), vitamin B6 (pyridoxal 5 phosphate, 0.5 mg), melatonin (0.9 mg) and a 637 mg blend of red tart cherry juice concentrate, magnesium glycinate, apigenin, lemon balm extract, 5-HTP (Griffonia seed extract), L-theanine and GABA, in a base of distilled water, glycerin and other ingredients listed on the label.

What Are Yu Sleep Drops Intended For?

Yu Sleep describes them as a nightly product for adults to use at bedtime, and it states no clinical endpoint.

Has The Finished Yu Sleep Formulation Been clinically Tested?

No. No trial of the finished drops is in print, and single-ingredient results say little about the full formula.

How Are Yu Sleep Drops Taken?

Two full droppers, or 2 mL, held sublingually and taken 30 minutes before bed, once a night.

Are Yu Sleep Drops Currently Available?

Yes. Yu Sleep sells them at loveyusleep.com, and the Yu Sleep drops ordering details cover the process.

Can Yu Sleep Drops Replace Prescribed Medication?

No. A doctor decides on medication; Yu Sleep drops are a supplement and nothing more.

About Yu Sleep

Yu Sleep, the company behind Yu Sleep drops, gives a company address in Aurora, Colorado. The drops combine vitamins B2 and B6, 0.9 mg of melatonin and a seven-ingredient blend led by red tart cherry juice concentrate, taken as two droppers before bed and sold in 2 fl. oz. bottles. Yu Sleep confirms that it holds the rights to all text and images distributed with this release.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Yu Sleep does not take the place of advice from a health care professional. Individual results may vary.





Contact

Yu Sleep

...





Attachment

Yu Sleep

CONTACT: Contact Yu Sleep...