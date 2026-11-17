MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As VeloSano surpasses $115 million raised for cancer research at Cleveland Clinic, Oatey celebrates the organization's achievements and its own milestone in connection with the fight to end cancer

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer of plumbing products since 1916, is celebrating the extraordinary impact of VeloSano, a global fundraising movement to end cancer. Since its inception in 2014, VeloSano has raised more than $115 million, with 100% of every dollar raised directly funding innovative cancer research at Cleveland Clinic.

Through the generosity and commitment of thousands of participants, volunteers, donors and corporate partners, VeloSano is helping advance promising research, accelerate scientific discoveries and create new opportunities to improve cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Its continued success demonstrates the powerful impact that a community united around a common purpose can have on the future of cancer care.

As a longtime supporter of this mission, Oatey raised a record $437,609 through its 2026 VeloSano campaign, bringing the company's cumulative fundraising total to more than $2.1 million. Team Oatey finished as the second-highest fundraising team this year, and funds raised through the company's participation over the past 11 years have supported 21 cancer research projects at Cleveland Clinic.

"I want to congratulate the entire VeloSano organization on its remarkable achievements and the tremendous impact it has on advancing cancer research," said Neal Restivo, CEO of Oatey. "Surpassing $115 million in fundraising is an extraordinary accomplishment, but what is even more meaningful is the innovative research and scientific progress those dollars are making possible. VeloSano's leadership, vision and ability to bring an entire community together around this important mission are truly inspiring. We are proud to play a part in its success and deeply grateful to everyone who makes this work possible."

For more than a decade, Oatey has supported VeloSano and its flagship Bike to Cure weekend, joining thousands of individuals and organizations committed to helping researchers pursue new discoveries and treatments. The movement has become an important part of Oatey's culture, connecting associates, their families, friends and industry partners through a shared commitment to improving lives.

During this year's Bike to Cure weekend, held Sept. 18–19, 170 Oatey associates from locations around the world came together to ride, volunteer and raise funds. Riders covered distances of up to 100 miles, while others participated virtually or supported participants from Oatey's company-sponsored rest stop.

"VeloSano reflects the power of people coming together to make a meaningful difference," added Restivo. "Improving lives is a fundamental part of Oatey's purpose and our involvement with VeloSano is a powerful expression of that commitment. I am incredibly proud of the generosity and dedication of our associates, but the greatest reward is knowing that our collective efforts are helping Cleveland Clinic researchers pursue discoveries that could change lives for generations to come."

VeloSano has become a cornerstone of Oatey's community engagement efforts, inspiring associates to organize creative fundraising campaigns and rally colleagues, families, friends and business partners around the cause. In recognition of the company's commitment, VeloSano honored Oatey with its All In Award in 2021.

"VeloSano is something my daughters and I look forward to every year," said Meghan Smith, a longtime VeloSano volunteer and Director of Accounting Operations at Oatey. "Volunteering together gives us a chance to spend meaningful time as a family while contributing to a cause that has such an important impact. It's special to see so many people across Oatey and the community come together in different ways to support the same mission."

Smith also served as a Co-Captain of Team Oatey alongside Julie Crane, Cindy Greiner and Cheryl Smith.

As VeloSano continues to build momentum, Oatey remains committed to supporting its mission and the researchers working to improve outcomes for people affected by cancer. The company looks forward to continuing its partnership with VeloSano and the broader community in the pursuit of a future without cancer.

To learn more about VeloSano and its impact on cancer research, visit . For more information about Oatey and its commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, visit .

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O'Reilly

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