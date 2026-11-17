MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALDOSTA, GA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Herring Septic Service is announcing expanded service coverage in Thomasville, Georgia, following the addition of one pump truck to its fleet in April 2026. The company increased its service activity in the Thomasville area during May and June 2026, building on its existing coverage for residential and commercial customers.

The additional truck provided another vehicle for septic tank pumping assignments, supporting the company's increased work in Thomasville and Thomas County in over 13 neighborhoods to include communities like Madison Gove, Ivy Hill, Huntington Place and more. The November announcement documents that earlier expansion, with customers able to access Herring Septic Service's full range of pumping, maintenance, inspection, repair, and installation services.

"We want homeowners and businesses in Thomasville to have someone they can count on for all their septic needs," said Craig Wisenbaker, owner of Herring Septic Service. "Whether it's routine pumping, a repair, or a complete system installation, our goal is to explain what's needed, answer questions, and get the job done right."

The company's services include septic tank pumping, septic inspections and repairs, complete septic system installation, and septic tank installation. Its service offerings also cover drain field installation, repair, and replacement; sewer and drain line cleaning, repair, and replacement; hydro jetting; septic system maintenance; and pump station installation and repairs. Commercial septic services and commercial grease trap installation, repair, and replacement round out the company's offerings.

For homeowners, routine pumping and maintenance are important parts of caring for a septic system. Solids accumulate inside septic tanks over time, making periodic removal necessary. Inspection services can help property owners better understand the condition of their systems and determine whether pumping, repairs, or further evaluation may be needed. Herring Septic Service also provides septic inspections for customers preparing to buy or sell a home.

Property owners planning a new septic installation can obtain assistance with site evaluations, soil testing, and permit coordination. These services help address property-specific considerations before installation begins. The company also offers septic tank filter cleaning and replacement, along with drainfield services for properties requiring work beyond the tank itself. Its Thomasville service offerings include FHA septic tank inspections.

Pump station installation and repair services address systems that need mechanical assistance to move wastewater. These stations are used where property elevation or system layout prevents wastewater from moving adequately by gravity alone. Herring Septic Service evaluates components such as pumps, floats, discharge lines, and controls when diagnosing operating problems. Repairs depend on the condition of the equipment and the needs of the system.

For commercial customers, the expanded coverage includes services for septic systems and grease trap equipment. Restaurants and other businesses with commercial kitchens can contact the company about installing, repairing, or replacing grease traps. These components separate fats, oils, and grease from wastewater before those materials enter downstream plumbing. Herring Septic Service does not provide grease trap pumping.

The Thomasville expansion brings the company's range of services to property owners seeking support for both routine maintenance and more extensive system work. Customers can discuss their property, describe current concerns, and request an appointment for the appropriate service.

For additional information about services available in Thomasville, visit . To request an appointment or discuss residential or commercial septic needs, call (229) 356-1786. Find us on Facebook.

About Herring Septic Service

Herring Septic Service is based in Valdosta, Georgia, and serves residential and commercial customers throughout South Georgia, including Thomasville, Tifton, Lake Park, and Adel. The company provides septic system care, installation, and repairs, as well as drainfield, sewer line, pump station, and commercial grease trap services.

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For more information about Herring Septic Service, contact the company here:

Herring Septic Service

Craig Wisenbaker

229-356-1786

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3660 Johnson Rd SE, Valdosta, GA 31606

CONTACT: Craig Wisenbaker